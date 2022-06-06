Sidy Maïga, a R.I.-based musician, brings African drumbeats to the mainstream

In 2004, he was a member of the Fakoli Percussion Troupe, which won the Mali National Drumming competition. Three years later, Maïga moved to the US. After a brief stint in New York, he settled in Rhode Island by the time he was 26.

He’s a djembe master from Mali, West Africa, and has been performing at PVDFest since 2009, but has been drumming since he was around 5 years old. By 10, against his father’s wishes, he quit school to pursue drumming professionally, and started supporting himself by 14.

At PVDFest this year, a long time performer and drummer, Sidy Maïga, will be honored as one of two Grand Marshals.

Q: Many musicians have a difficult time getting on their feet. What was it like for you when you first moved to the US?

Maïga: It was very hard. There was a language barrier, just to start with. But I would go to every little thing to get my name and music style out there: I’d go to open mics and when other musicians were performing until I really became familiar with the scene. Then I start teaching some drumming classes at nearby schools, like Brown University, the Rhode Island School of Design, and others up in Boston.

Today, I teach in schools all over the Providence and New Bedford (Mass.) area and I’ve run workshops at different universities. In 2011, I recorded and released my first album Malidén. I released my second, Africa United, in 2014 (which includes musicians from around the world).

How did you start performing at PVDFest?

I had my own festival — Afrika Nyaga — which I started around 2009 too, which shows off the music and dance of Africa and the diaspora. I started meeting a lot of DJs and people in the arts and culture community.

How have you grown with PVDFest?

The first time I experienced PVDFest, it was just overwhelming. It was impressive to just be there. But at the same time, while it was big, there weren’t the thousands that we are seeing now. It continued to expand each year, to become what it is now, where thousands of people come to the festival. But each year, I always tried to bring something different to perform.

This year, the Afrika Nyaga festival, during PVDFest, will be headlined by world-renowned Malian guitarist and singer Vieux Farka Touré, myself, Afrimanding, and popular local hip hop act Chachi Carvalho & the International Players. (That event takes place from 1 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 12 in front of Providence City Hall).

How does it feel to be honored as the grand marshal this year?

I can’t even describe the feeling. It makes you feel like people do actually care. Sometimes I feel like I’m in this little bubble, doing my own work and getting lost in it. Even though you’re working toward this higher goal, you’re always questioning: Am I doing what people want me to do? Am I bringing something into the community that people care about? Those questions make me just work harder.

Did you ever go back to school to fulfill your father’s wishes?

My dad was not happy with me when I quit school. That stuck with me, even though I did exactly what I wanted. I don’t regret quitting, but I wanted to get that degree, for my own knowledge, and for my father. I received my GED first. And then I went to the Berklee College of Music in Boston where I concentrated in production, business, and arranging. I graduated Cum Laude in 2020.

You also teach at Bradley Hospital.

There are some kids that see me and see the drums, and they don’t want to play or participate. But once they actually touch that drum, their entire attitude can change. You can see that these kids are troubled, but the music brings the best out in them. They become emotional, their anger disappears and becomes passion. Their own nurses and providers have never seen them act that way. That’s not me. That’s the music.

Do you think music can be used as emotional therapy?

Music can be a powerful, healing mechanism. I definitely realized during the pandemic that we may not always see music as the solution to our problems, but it truly can be a tool. The world has so much stress and anxiety, everyday that I teach, I can see the power of music and how it can change people.

What goes do you have for the future?

I want continue to expose people to my culture as much as possible. However, I want to be that bridge and connect with people of other backgrounds because I like other culture’s sounds with mine.

