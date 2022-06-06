fb-pixel Skip to main content

State Police trooper helps out a mother deer and fawn

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated June 6, 2022, 1 hour ago
07deer - A Massachusetts State Police trooper prevented a mother deer and her fawn from walking onto the Mass Pike on June 5. (Massachusetts State Police) Massachusetts State Police

A Massachusetts State Police trooper helped out a mother deer and her fawn in a major way on Sunday, and probably saved their lives.

In a tweet, State Police wrote that Trooper Paul Dabene saw the mother deer and fawn walking up an access road in Framingham that leads to the Massachusetts Turnpike. “Concerned for their safety, he blocked the road so they couldn’t get onto the Pike and turned them back toward a safer direction,” the tweet said. “Strong work Trooper Dabene!”

State Police tweeted a photo of the fawn near Dabene’s cruiser.

