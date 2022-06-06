State Police trooper helps out a mother deer and fawn

A Massachusetts State Police trooper helped out a mother deer and her fawn in a major way on Sunday, and probably saved their lives.
In a tweet, State Police wrote that Trooper Paul Dabene saw the mother deer and fawn walking up an access road in Framingham that leads to the Massachusetts Turnpike. “Concerned for their safety, he blocked the road so they couldn’t get onto the Pike and turned them back toward a safer direction,” the tweet said. “Strong work Trooper Dabene!”
State Police tweeted a photo of the fawn near Dabene’s cruiser.
