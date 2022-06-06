Waltham school official says threatening social media post deemed not credible by investigators

A social media post that reportedly “included images of weapons and threatening language” and involved a Waltham middle school was deemed by police to not be a credible threat, according to a message from the principal to the school community on Monday.

In the letter, McDevitt Middle School Principal Michael Sabin told families that investigators determined the “weapons images were taken from the internet” and there is no threat to the school.

“Disciplinary actions have also been taken in response to the inappropriate posting,” Sabin wrote. “We are continuing to work closely with the Waltham Police to ensure that we have a safe end to the school year.”