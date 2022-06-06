Water main breaks reported in Methuen, Tewksbury

Significant water main breaks were reported Monday morning in Methuen and Tewksbury, authorities said.
Methuen police said via Facebook at 6:06 a.m. that the water main break in the city was reported on Oakland Avenue and left more than 100 homes without water.
“There is a major water main break on Oakland Ave. near Railroad Street, 100+ homes without water,” the posting said. “Traffic detour is in place on Oakland between Railroad & Craven. Work crews are on site. Please use caution and avoid the area if possible.”
Tewksbury police, meanwhile, provided details of their incident via Twitter at 6:38 a.m.
“Radcliff Rd in #Tewksbury is closed due to a water main break and will remain impassable for several hours,” police said. “Town of Tewksbury DPW is on scene. Water service to the area (North St / Catamount Rd / Ames Hill Dr) will also be impacted for several hours.”
Radcliff Rd in #Tewksbury is closed due to a water main break and will remain impassable for several hours. @TewksburyDpw is on scene. Water service to the area (North St / Catamount Rd / Ames Hill Dr) will also be impacted for several hours. TPD21 https://t.co/udbJgXSaqr pic.twitter.com/2cJE2rtL7t— Tewksbury Police (@TewksburyPD) June 6, 2022
The department also tweeted a photo of water flooding a section of the road as a result of the break.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.