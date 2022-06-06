Water main breaks reported in Methuen, Tewksbury

“There is a major water main break on Oakland Ave. near Railroad Street, 100+ homes without water,” the posting said. “Traffic detour is in place on Oakland between Railroad & Craven. Work crews are on site. Please use caution and avoid the area if possible.”

Methuen police said via Facebook at 6:06 a.m. that the water main break in the city was reported on Oakland Avenue and left more than 100 homes without water.

Significant water main breaks were reported Monday morning in Methuen and Tewksbury, authorities said.

Tewksbury police, meanwhile, provided details of their incident via Twitter at 6:38 a.m.

Advertisement

“Radcliff Rd in #Tewksbury is closed due to a water main break and will remain impassable for several hours,” police said. “Town of Tewksbury DPW is on scene. Water service to the area (North St / Catamount Rd / Ames Hill Dr) will also be impacted for several hours.”

The department also tweeted a photo of water flooding a section of the road as a result of the break.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.