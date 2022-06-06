Biden’s dilemma: Voters can despise Trump, yet still question whether Biden’s ‘the man for the moment’

Anything is possible. But right now, that seems unlikely. Of course, the hearings are worth having, but they probably won’t change the current political reality for President Biden. For that matter, neither will a presidential appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” , which is scheduled for Wednesday. Biden’s polling numbers are stuck in a bad place , and that bad place is tied to specifics like the painful price at the pump, and the even more painful feeling that the country we once knew is not just suffering through a bad spell, but is dying.

Can hearings into an event as divisive as the storming of the US Capitol bring us together? US Representative Liz Cheney, the Wyoming Republican who co-chairs the Jan. 6 committee, is publicly saying the attack was an “extremely broad” and “extremely well-organized” conspiracy headed by Donald Trump. The question is whether a significant number of Americans will be open to the reality of what happened. If they are, that could be the end of Trump as a viable presidential candidate. But it doesn’t necessarily change the public perception of Biden. You can despise Trump and still question whether Biden is “the man for the moment,” as presidential historian Douglas Brinkley recently told the Globe. How does he get disappointed voters who once supported him back on his side? That is Biden’s dilemma.

According to Politico, Biden is “seething” that his standing is now worse than Trump’s and wants to get out more. Hence, the Kimmel appearance. Yet even if it goes well, a light-hearted chat with a late-night host won’t change many minds, not while those minds are also calculating the cost of filling up the gas tank.

Biden has “only bad options” for bringing down the price of gas, reports The New York Times. He should take them anyway. Open up more federal lands and waters to oil drilling, even if that upsets environmentalists. Meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia, even if it runs counter to Biden’s promise to turn Saudi Arabia into a “pariah,” after the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Sometimes survival in politics means doing the right political thing, if it can help a little, not the right thing as defined by unyielding interest groups. Republicans have no qualms about selling their souls for absolute lies, if they believe those lies help them politically. At this point, why should Biden resist options that might provide even a modicum of relief?

If there’s only so much he can do, he should do it, whether it’s about the price of gas or the lack of baby formula. He looks powerless if he does nothing. Small gains are still gains.

Meanwhile, Biden and the Democrats should pound away at the Republicans as the radicals they are on guns, abortion, and the insurrection. That’s not Biden’s forté. He was hired to be a bridge to normalcy. But the gap between political normalcy and the Republican Party is now so wide that a civil and decent president in the White House is not enough to close it.

Someone — ideally the president — has to tell country what’s at stake. Whose definition of freedom will prevail? Those who believe in the right to carry assault weapons, or those who believe in the right to live without fear of being gunned down by those weapons? The same people who claim the right to go unvaccinated and unmasked during a pandemic also seek to strip personal health care decisions concerning pregnancy from women — and are willing to accept a coordinated effort to overturn a presidential election.

The Jan. 6 hearings are designed to expose the extent of that threat to democracy. The committee has hired James Goldston, a former ABC news executive, who promises “to hone a mountain of explosive material into a captivating multimedia presentation,” reports Axios. Let’s hope the country is captivated, while understanding there’s a good chance it won’t be when the public hearings start June 9 at 8 p.m.

Which underscores Biden’s dilemma.

As Brinkley put it, “He could sell his act a lot better if the baby formula were on the shelves and the gas prices went down. He’s got to find a way to do it. ”

If he can’t do that, Biden must convince the country that the alternative — whether it’s Trump or a Trump replacement — is even worse.

Joan Vennochi can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @joan_vennochi.