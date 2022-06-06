The Grocery Stories: The final chapter

Saturday was my last day working as a grocery clerk, because I found a full-time writing job. Leaving my colleagues, my friends, my family — as they have become, particularly through this persistent pandemic — is emotional and bittersweet.

Instead, I don’t do anything casually, especially saying goodbye.

I wish I were one of those people who could be, in the words of singer Shawn Colvin, “ one cool remove away .”

During the COVID-19 pandemic I developed this ongoing series documenting the experience of grocery workers for Globe Opinion.

It started four years ago, when I learned firsthand about the challenges of this work: the deep cuts on fingertips from cardboard boxes; bruised or scraped arms from stocking shelves; the way cardboard dust can make our eyes burn; the muscle aches; the tingling hands and arms; the carpal tunnel, the damage of repetitive movements; the difficult customer.

Like me, my co-workers included many middle-aged people. Like me, my co-workers opted to take on grocery work when our professional dreams didn’t pan out.

I had been a writer, editor, and teacher. Others had been graphic artists, business owners, self-described failed engineers. It didn’t matter. We still needed income. We still needed health care.

Four years ago, the news reported a booming economy, and I wondered: For whom? That’s not what I witnessed stocking frozen French beans or jars of peanut butter alongside my co-workers. It pushed me to write a different story.

Fast forward to the pandemic. We, the invisible workers, became the masking police, the social distancing enforcers, the people who sprayed and wiped. We were often the targets of people’s fears and frustrations. We had gone from being invisible to being without voice.

In some way, I hope my ability as a writer gave me the agency to give voice to the people, the workers, who didn’t have a voice. The workers who had to choose their financial health over their physical safety.

Outwardly, we summoned our inner warriors to get through the outrageous or poignant experiences of our days. Inwardly, well, we are all still figuring it out.

I found solace and solidarity with the only people willing to be in my company — my colleagues.

“The Grocery Stories” put a spotlight on who we value, class attitudes, entitlement. For me, it illuminated how low-wage workers can be typecast. Just wrong.

The physical toll of grocery work, coupled with the financial realities of life, and post-boosted options woke my sleeping self.

Life is quirky. I left teaching to write. It was the grocery work that opened the door again. And for that, my gratitude is beyond all measure.

I hope that people realize that there is a difference between service and servitude. That income inequality hurts all of us.

I learned a lot about myself working in a grocery store. I learned about spirit and tenacity. I learned that in the face of challenge, the people who had our backs were one another.

My co-workers and I look at each other in shorthand. The kids I work with taught me to dab dance. Sometimes, we even flash mob dab in the aisles. A colleague has patched my beloved jeans. Another colleague, a chef-grocer, writes down his recipe for roasted cauliflower with an amazing rub and pumpkin seed drizzle. Two colleagues always indulge me with a fresh pot of coffee for my shift. A few of the kids tell me I am their work Mom. The grocers have taken me in. And for who they are, for who they have shared with me, I love them beyond all measure.

I am proud to count myself among grocery workers, among my fearless and funny night shift, who do this work of helping to feed people with grace and humility.

I am proud that the Grocery Stories series was nominated for the Hillman Prize for Journalism.

Thanks to the Globe readers who took the time to write to me. You and my co-workers have been my companions on this road.

I longed for a cool remove, but I was an emotional mess on Saturday night when it was time to say goodbye.

Mary Ann D’Urso’s column appears regularly in the Globe. She can be reached at maryann.bostonglobe@gmail.com.