OK, boomers. We broke America, now let’s fix it.

Which is why, to many people of my vintage, our current society seems completely unglued. We live through mass shooting after mass shooting and our leaders do nothing. The planet is melting and our leaders do nothing. The government provides a free vaccine against a deadly disease, and a third of the country doesn’t want it. People who don’t like the outcome of an election violently storm the Capitol. Cooperation seems impossible.

To be growing up in the Boston suburbs in the early 1970s was modestly paradisical. Bobby Orr had won the Bruins the Stanley Cup; if your parents drove you into Harvard Square, you could look at hippies; the public schools (I lived in Lexington) were routinely ranked as the best in the nation. Most of all, things seemed on the right trajectory: The Vietnam War was ending, civil rights were expanding, women were liberating themselves, we were even starting to clean up the air and water. Hell, we’d just landed on the moon. Watergate was ugly, but the system worked.

And it seems impossible, too, to connect these two eras — they seem a world apart. But in fact I fear they’re fairly closely linked. Many of the seeds of our dysfunctional present were sown in what seemed like that idyllic past.

Consider Lexington. I was a basketball fan, and in 1970 and 1971 the Minutemen were literally unbeatable, 51-0 under the leadership of Ronnie Lee, who we tried to emulate on driveway backboards all across town. But Lee was only in Lexington because of METCO, a voluntary school desegregation program — the chances that his family, or any others like it, might have lived in Lexington were greatly reduced when town voters in 1971, by an almost 2-1 margin, rejected even a small development of affordable housing. As the Lexington Minuteman newspaper editorialized at the time, if there was actually some need to plan for housing for “needy families,” then “let it be done slowly and cautiously.”

That vote should have been a warning — even in a liberal town like Lexington, there were sharp limits to human solidarity. The sense of common cause that had prevailed in America as we fought our way out of the Depression and through World War II was becoming frayed, with the move to the suburbs where everyone had their own driveway and backyard as a symbol of the loosening bonds. In 1978, the year I graduated from Lexington High School, the wealth gap in America, which had been closing steadily since World War II, began to widen again, headed on its way to its current cartoonish proportions. My town, which had voted for George McGovern at decade’s beginning, voted for Ronald Reagan in 1980, on the same night that the tax revolt of Proposition 2½ came to Massachusetts.

For towns like Lexington, the subsequent four decades have played out pretty well — they’ve gotten richer and richer, with house values appreciating at galloping rates. (The home my parents bought for $60,000 in 1970 sold for a million dollars a couple of years ago, only to be torn down and replaced with something that looks like a cross between a junior high and a medium-security prison.) But that prosperity, in turn, has done a huge part to trigger the climate crisis, the most existential risk of all. America has poured far more carbon into the atmosphere than any other nation, and all those two-car garages are a big reason why.

People of a certain age helped transform the world in the 1960s and 1970s — and then, too often, we sat back and watched it start sliding back in the decades hence. We may have made out OK (boomer), but our country and our world didn’t; some of the confusion we now feel belongs to us to solve.

Which is why it’s exciting to watch older Americans start to rally in the right direction. A year ago, I helped launch Third Act, which organizes people over age 60 for action on climate, race, and democracy; we’re growing fast, and recapturing some of that earnest energy that I recall from my youth. We’re deep in a campaign called Senior to Senior, which has older people writing new high school graduates to encourage them to register to vote. And we’re busy protesting outside the banks that fund the climate crisis — “Fossils Against Fossil Fuels” is our rallying cry.

It may be too late to recapture the kind of common purpose that marked our early years — when Walter Cronkite gives way to Tucker Carlson, something crucial has been lost. But we can try.

