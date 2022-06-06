So much more to bilingual students than how they do on tests

As a writing teacher, I appreciated Jenna Russell’s article about the strengths of bilingual students (“First mastering English, then acing the test,” Page A1, May 29). In my own college courses, many of my most talented students are multilingual, so I found myself wanting to welcome the MCAS data that Russell cites with open arms.

What the MCAS data ultimately boil down to, though, is this: Students who excel at one standardized test will tend to excel at other standardized tests. In order for schools to recategorize those students from English learners to former English learners, those students generally have to pass the ACCESS standardized test (Assessing Comprehension and Communication in English State-to-State for English Language Learners). Having jumped through one hoop, it is unsurprising that they can jump through a second hoop. Importantly, these tests focus on the English language, as though it were the only language that mattered.