Something has to change to prevent burnout of nurses and doctors

Clara Yim Bolduc’s description of how nurses love their job but cannot do it properly in the current system is spot-on ( “The real reason nurses are burned out,” Ideas, May 29). Recently, I tended to an adult daughter in the hospital after a surgical procedure. The nurses were always kind, careful, and gentle in their patient care, even in the midst of transitioning to a new computer system. We loved them. However, I could tell that they were running nonstop, never feeling quite settled enough to relax into their jobs. I found myself trying to help them in any way I could, grabbing blankets and ice chips and feeling helpless on their behalf.

This is decidedly not simply a consequence of the pandemic. It is the way medicine has been organized by our society. It robs those who practice it of the joy of healing.

Dr. Charis Cladouhos

Waban

The writer is an adult, child, and adolescent psychiatrist and is on the faculty of the Tufts University School of Medicine.





Primary care physicians buckle under similar burdens

Re “The real reason nurses are burned out”: As a primary care physician and the mother of a nurse, I fully support Clara Yim Bolduc’s concerns about the difficulties providing safe care to hospitalized patients. If nurses are expected to provide high-quality care to patients, support patients’ families, confer with doctors, and chart all activities, then clearly the number of patients per nurse must be limited.

I empathize because the burdens placed on primary care physicians are almost identical. Patients expect doctors to provide undivided attention in the exam room and rapid response to phone calls and messages in the patient portal. The electronic record is awash with patient health reminders for the physician to attend to. Physicians spend hours reviewing lab and imaging results and reports from specialists. They deal with insurance companies when prior authorization is needed for medication or tests. Primary care physicians have no “shift.” The chart work spills into hours long after patients are gone, often being completed late into the night.

For both nurses and doctors, there are only so many patients that can be managed at once. The medical establishment, whether represented by nonprofit or for-profit hospitals, the Department of Veterans Affairs, insurance companies, or managed care organizations, must go beyond recognizing the problem and finally institute substantial changes to prevent burnout and loss of excellent, caring team members.

Dr. Roberta Berrien

Dennis