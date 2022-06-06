Stop asking parents to release graphic images of their children massacred in school shootings

To me, this is a straight up “ nontroversy .” The call to see “graphic images of the classroom carnage,” as CNN anchor Jake Tapper put it , is a cop-out, a red herring type of reaction that won’t have the effect its supporters think it will. Worse, releasing photos of the bodies of slaughtered 10-year-olds could very well be counterproductive.

In the wake of the Uvalde mass school shooting, a heated controversy has played out in several media corners.

Don’t get me wrong — I get the deep sense of frustration that’s emboldening people to call for something never tried before. To release these grisly images, they argue, will inevitably force the public to bear witness. It will undoubtedly transform the views of those against any sensible measure of gun safety, they say. “Maybe then will we find the courage for more than thoughts and prayers,” tweeted David Boardman, former executive editor of the Seattle Times and current dean of Temple University’s journalism school.

Some of the well-meaning replies to that sentiment on Twitter struck me as naïve, at best: “Yes. It’s time.” “I firmly believe that is the only thing that will get people to act.” “Show that s**t. Like Mamie Till did with Emmit [sic]. Make everybody look at it.”

It seems like every couple of years we go through the same cycle. Media and political pundits demand to see even the most inhumane photos linked to a high profile news event and a highly polarized policy question. Remember the 2019 grotesque image of migrant Óscar Alberto Martínez Ramírez and his 2-year-old daughter Valeria taken after they drowned in the Rio Grande? A similar should-we-or-should-we-not-publish debate ensued. Or the infamous and grim photo of 3-year-old Aylan Kurdi, the Syrian child whose dead body washed ashore in Turkey.

Is there any evidence that publishing those graphic photos moved the proverbial needle in the hot arena of immigration and refugee policy? Beyond their emotional impact, those images with tremendous shock value did not lead to meaningful change.

Yes, the open-casket photo of lynched 14-year-old Emmett Till still reverberates to this day. But the perpetrators of the heinous crime were found not guilty by an all-white jury. I realize one could argue that, while justice wasn’t served in Till’s murder, the photo of his brutalized body changed the course of the civil rights movement. But, as others have written more eloquently, it’s impossible to separate the specific context in Till’s photo from its lasting effect (i.e., Till’s photo served to expose “sheltered segments of the public to cruelties that they were either previously unaware of or which had been subject to dispute,” as Jelani Cobb wrote in the New Yorker.)

Ultimately, no grieving parent or family member should ever be asked to release such pictures. Indeed, it’s the wrong question; try this one: Why should it take a grisly photo of a child blown to pieces by a high-velocity assault rifle, unrecognizable beyond belief, to spur people into action?

Moreover, images of a school classroom carnage could be weaponized by extreme-right conspiracy theorists. The families of Newtown victims know this too well. For years, they’ve been incessantly harassed and accused of being crisis actors by Internet sleuths convinced that the Sandy Hook massacre is a hoax. Imagine what fresh new hell conspiracy theorists would unleash with never-before-seen autopsy images from the children killed in Newtown or Uvalde.

But the mic-drop moment that should put an end to the current photo debate belongs to Sandy Hook parent Nelba Márquez-Greene, who has been very vocal about the pressure she’s receiving from strangers to release images of her deceased daughter, Anna Grace.

“For those calling for release: Will you be there, for that family, when the photos don’t change policy or end up on hoaxing pages and YouTube?” she wrote in a tweet. “Ask more of the powerful. Less of the wounded,” she said in another. “You’re asking the wrong people to do the work,” she elaborated in a Rolling Stone interview.

Children and adults from Newtown, Uvalde, Buffalo, and other mass shootings, as well as countless other nameless victims of gun violence who were shot several times each beyond recognition with automatic high-capacity weapons, deserve to be remembered for how they lived, not how they died. If the killings of children in their elementary schools don’t already shock the conscience, morbid photos of them certainly won’t make a difference.

