With Trump, something broke in our politics — we’ve yet to fix it

There was a time when there were clear delineations between virtue and vice, when we laughed at the episode of “All in the Family” in which Archie Bunker’s solution to gun control (“All you gotta do is arm all your passengers”) was so outlandish that no one of common sense would subscribe to it, including the NRA. We had a clearer vision of right and wrong and treated them accordingly, particularly during Watergate and the eventual resignation of Richard Nixon. At the time, Congress did the right thing for the country rather than for self-interest or out of fear of their various constituencies.

Look at us now. A former president, twice impeached but not removed from office, now leads a major political party and bears his disgrace as a mantle of honor to the cheers of the angry, cynical, opportunistic, and gullible masses.