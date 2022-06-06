After one last match, Somerville tennis ace William Capuano’s next serve will be for his country

He saved up for private lessons at the Marcus Lewis Club in Acton. He skipped vacations to perfect his craft. He even wrote his college essay on that fateful match three years ago.

It was a long-awaited and highly-anticipated return to the postseason for the 18-year-old Capuano, who after letting a 5-2 third-set lead slip away in the North tourney against Wakefield in 2019, took action.

On Monday afternoon, playing the final tennis match of his high school career, Somerville senior William Capuano stepped onto court at Concord-Carlisle against Lucas Bikkesbakker, a highly-rated sophomore in the first round of the Division 2 tournament.

Capuano helped propel the Highlanders to a 12-2 spring, and the 33rd seed in the D2 bracket, and ultimately, a match at top-seeded C-C after a 5-0 prelim victory over Whitman-Hanson.

His career ended with a valiant 6-1, 6-0 defeat in Somerville’s 5-0 loss. But he was thankful to get another shot. The match was originally scheduled for Tuesday. But that didn’t quite fit Capuano’s itinerary. After receiving his diploma Monday night, he is jetting off to Oklahoma Tuesday morning for the Army Reserves.

“My dad was in the National Guard, my grandfather fought in World War II,” Capuano said. “It’s sort of a family thing but also I want to improve myself.”

Capuano first wanted to join the Army Reserves after noticing the importance of improvement. He felt compelled to be better, and wanted to make a difference for himself and his country. As recruiters explained to him, it was a great way to challenge yourself both mentally and physically.

“He wanted to challenge himself,” said his mother, Jen Capuano, who was courtside Monday in Concord. “He wanted to explore a different part of the world and different people. He just wanted to have another opportunity.”

Credit Concord-Carlisle AD Aaron Joncas, and coach Alex Spence for moving the match up a day to allow Capuano, a dedicated four-year player, to close out his career.

“We’re happy to do that,” Spence said. “What he’s doing is far more important than what’s taking place today so we’re happy to make that accommodation.”

Capuano intends to study at Connecticut College after completing 10 weeks of basic training, where he’ll look to walk on to the college’s tennis team. But in the meantime, Capuano is focused on the short-term and what Oklahoma will bring.

“By joining the Army, it makes you tougher and stronger,” said Capuano, who finished 14-2 overall at No. 1 as a senior. “It’s work ethic. I always try to improve myself as much as possible.”

For Capuano’s family, friends, and teammates, his constant commitment not just to himself but to those around him has left Capuano a long-lasting legacy at Somerville.

“I am proud of him that he wants to serve his country,” said Jen Capuano. “But we’re all just going to miss him. We’re gonna miss him while he’s away.”

Boys’ tennis

Division 2 State

Duxbury 5, Somerset Berkley 0 — The third-seeded Dragons (18-0) cruised past the 30th-seeded Raiders (12-6) in the round of 32 at Duxbury High. Tim Vargas (6-0, 6-1), Colby Hall (6-0, 6-0), and Taylor Bettencourt (6-0, 6-0) all prevailed at singles. Brewster Pierce/Tucker Catalano (6-0, 6-1) and Peter Evans/Bennett Stout (6-1, 6-0) did their part at doubles. “We were playing better than usual and were good at net today,” Catalano said. “We were doing better serving-wise. We were just relaxed and were having fun.” Vargas was particularly locked in for the Dragons as well, consistently hitting with power and placing the ball masterfully. “Those were laser beams coming off his racquet today,” Duxbury coach John Bunar said. “On the serve, the return, in rallies, he got what he went for almost every time.”

Hingham 5, Plymouth South 0 — Jack Price took first singles, 6-1, 6-3, for the No. 9 Harbormen (14-4) and Dominic Kanter/Will Baker scooped up first doubles, 6-1, 6-0 in the first-round win against the No. 24 Panthers (12-7).

Hopkinton 4, Beverly 1 — Lex Kaye won 6-1, 6-2 in first singles to pace the No. 6 Hillers to a first round win against the No. 27 Panthers.

Mansfield 4, Nauset 1 — Sophomore Kailash Elumalai won 6-0, 6-0 at first singles to pace the No. 10 Hornets (16-3) to a first-round win against the No. 23 Warriors.

Marblehead 4, Nashoba 1 — With a 6-4, 6-3, victory at first singles, Mika Garber led the No. 12 Magicians (12-6) past the No. 21 Wolves (14-4) in a first-round win. Jack Donovan/Dwight Foster dominated first doubles, 6-1, 6-0 in the Round of 32 win.

Division 3 State

Apponequet 4, Pentucket 1 — Nate Belmore won 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in first singles to pace the No. 6 Lakers to a first round win against the No. 27 Panthers.

East Longmeadow 5, Holliston 0 — Ryan Morneau won his singles match 6-0, 6-2 as the No. 12 seed Spartans (13-3) defeated the visiting No. 21 seed Panthers (5-9) in the first round. The pairing of Aman Khurana and Viet Nguyen won at first doubles 6-2, 6-2 for the Spartans.

Girls’ tennis

Division 1 State

Hingham 5, King Philip 0 — Mathilde Megard dominated first singles, 6-0, 6-1, to propel the No. 8 Harborwomen (18-1) over the No. 25 Warriors (13-4) for a first-round win. Maggie O’Keeffe and Susie Anderson took first doubles, 6-1, 6-1, for Hingham.

Winchester 5, Bridgewater-Raynham 0 — Claire Lupien prevailed, 6-3, 6-3, at first singles, over Nicole Kimball, and No. 5 Winchester (14-3) swept the remaining matches 6-0, 6-0, in the first-round win.

Division 2 State

Bishop Stang 3, Wakefield 2 — Lexy Wynn won 6-0,6-1, at first singles for the No. 14 Spartans (14-4) and Sarah Pothier cruised through second singles 6-0,6-0 in first-round action. Seniors Jenna Domagala and Maeve Egger added a 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 win in a three set first doubles match.

Duxbury 3, Holliston 2 — Caroline Sutliffe commanded first singles, 6-0, 6-0 for the No. 3 Green Dragons (15-3) in first-round play. Welles Holbrook and Audrey Hubbs took first doubles, 6-3, 6-1.

Division 3 State

Pembroke 3, Watertown 2 — Ruth Dannison took first singles (6-2, 6-3), Emma Gerlach took second (6-3, 6-0), and Amanda Considine took third (6-2, 6-2) for the 14th-seeded Titans (7-7) to advance to the second round.

Division 4 State

Sturgis West 4, Amesbury 1 — Sarah Etre (6-0, 6-1), Jillian Burdge (6-0, 6-0), and Brodie Gerlach (6-0, 6-1) cruised in singles play for No. 8 Sturgis West in the first-round win in Mashpee.

Boys’ volleyball

Division 1 State

Lowell 3, Haverhill 0 — Setter Alex Chau recorded 34 assists, Tevin Lout had 11 kills and eight digs, and MVC MVP Izaviah Hong logged 13 kills and seven digs for the sixth-seeded Raiders (21-1) in a straight set win over the 11th-seeded Hillies to advance to the Division 1 state quarterfinals for a matchup with No. 3 St. John’s Prep.

Boys’ lacrosse

Division 3 State

Matignon 9, Greater Lowell 6 — Playing in the first tournament game in program history, the No. 29 Warriors (12-2) used excellent defense early and a 5-1 run in the third quarter to pull away at Medford High. Senior goalie Dylan Lowe (Woburn) made 12 saves, including four in the first quarter to keep it scoreless after one and tied, 3-3, at halftime. Senior captain Aidan Dwyer and sophomore middie Logan Deuling each netted three goals and senior captain Justin Scarbrough held down the defense before scoring the ninth goal for Matignon. “It’s pretty cool,” first-year coach Chris MacInnis said about leading the program to its first state tournament win. “There is a rich sports history at this school but it’s been on the lower end the past few years, so it’s nice to bring some recognition back to the school.”

Girls’ lacrosse

Division 1 State

Marshfield 9, Wachusett 8 — Junior Maija Kastrud scored in overtime for the 29th-seeded Rams in a Division 1 preliminary round win over the visiting Mountaineers.

Division 3 State

St. Mary’s 17, Lee 3 — Avery Laundry (6 goals, 1 assist) paced a powerful attack for the 29th-seeded Spartans (8-12-1) in their first tournament victory in program history, advancing past the 34th-seeded Wildcats in a Division 3 state preliminary round game.