Astros see Yordan Álvarez as cornerstone player with six-year extension signed

“A cornerstone player,” Click said. “It allows us to build the roster around him, build a lineup around him. And that sort of security, both for him and for us as we continue to try to compete for World Series championships is huge, knowing that we’re going to have a player of that caliber anchoring our lineup for the foreseeable future.”

On the day Yordan Álvarez and the Houston Astros finalized a $115 million, six-year contract, general manager James Click spoke about how much more they expect the slugger to do for this franchise.

“There’s a lot of hard work that’s gone into it and seeing the fruits of the labor really means a lot,” Álvarez said in Spanish through a translator.

His deal announced Monday calls for a $5 million signing bonus payable within 30 days of the contract’s approval by Major League Baseball and salaries of $7 million next year, $10 million in 2024 and $15 million in 2025, covering his three years of arbitration eligibility.

Álvarez, who won AL Rookie of the Year in 2019 and was the MVP of last year’s AL Championship Series against the Red Sox, receives $26 million annually from 2026-28, when he would have been eligible for free agency. He said he thought about waiting to test the market, but in the end he and his agent decided “it was the right decision to be here.”

After seeing star pitcher Gerrit Cole and shortstop Carlos Correa leave as free agents, veteran second baseman Jose Altuve is relieved to know Álvarez is staying.

“He’s one of the best players I’ve ever played with,” Altuve said. “And just the fact that he’s going to be here, that most time means that the team is trying to win for six years. And obviously with a guy like him in your lineup, you’re going to win many games.”

Another delay for Guardians

The Cleveland Guardians were postponed by rain at home for the seventh time this season, their series opener against the Texas Rangers called 20 minutes before the scheduled first pitch. The teams were rescheduled for a traditional doubleheader on Tuesday.

Due to the bad weather, the Guardians have played just 19 games at Progressive Field, the fewest home games among major league teams.

“I’m so tired of people telling me, ‘When you were gone, [the weather] was wonderful,’ ” Guardians manager Terry Francona joked before the latest postponement.

Cleveland has already played three doubleheaders at home, and the club has five more scheduled.

Also Monday, Guardians righthander Aaron Civale (left glute tightness) threw a side session. He’ll make a rehab start later this week for Triple-A Columbus, and may need another outing before the Northeastern product is back in the rotation.

Rays split on LGBTQ+ gesture

A member of the Tampa Bay Rays said he and several teammates made a “faith-based decision” to not wear rainbow-colored logos on their uniforms during a “Pride Night” home game Saturday that recognized the LGBTQI+ community. Most Rays players wore special uniform designs that had a rainbow pattern over the “TB” on their caps and over a sunburst logo on their right sleeves. The team, which has staged Pride Night for several seasons but had not previously included uniform changes, reportedly gave players the option to display the logos or go with the usual look. Among the Rays who declined the rainbow logos, according to the Tampa Bay Times, were pitchers Jason Adam, Jalen Beeks, Brooks Raley, Jeffrey Springs, and Ryan Thompson. “A lot of it comes down to faith,” said Adam, a 30-year-old in his fifth major league season who spoke for the group to explain the opt out. “So it’s a hard decision. Because ultimately we all said what we want is them to know that all are welcome and loved here. But when we put it on our bodies, I think a lot of guys decided that it’s just a lifestyle that maybe — not that they look down on anybody or think differently — it’s just that maybe we don’t want to encourage it if we believe in Jesus, who’s encouraged us to live a lifestyle that would abstain from that behavior.” Rays manager Kevin Cash said Saturday that he “certainly” hoped internal division had not emerged from a discussion about LGBTQ issues that had taken place among his players . . . Arizona agreed to a minor league contract with former Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The 34-year-old lefthander was recently released by the Chicago White Sox after having a 2-5 record with a 7.88 ERA through eight starts. He was in the final season of a $55 million, three-year deal. If Keuchel is added to the 40-man roster, Arizona would be responsible for only a prorated share of the $700,000 major-league minimum, and the White Sox would remain responsible for the rest of his $18 million salary this year . . . The Minnesota Twins placed righthander Bailey Ober on the 15-day injured list with a strained right groin, the fifth Twins pitcher sidelined among the eight who have started three or more games for them this season. The Twins were off on Monday before beginning a three-game series Tuesday against the major league-leading New York Yankees . . . Retired pitcher CC Sabathia and outfielder Andre Ethier will play in the All-Star celebrity softball game at Dodger Stadium on July 16 along with Olympic softball gold medalists Lisa Fernandez, Jennie Finch, and Natasha Watley. The softball game follows the Futures Game of top prospects, which were moved up a day this year from their usual Sunday slot. The Home Run Derby is July 18 and the All-Star Game is July 19.