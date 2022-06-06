Browns QB Deshaun Watson named in civil lawsuit filed by 24th woman alleging sexual misconduct

“Lost in the media frenzy surrounding Deshaun Watson is that these are twenty-four strong, courageous women who, despite ridicule, legal shenanigans, and intense media scrutiny, continue to stand firm for what is right,” Buzbee said in a statement.

The latest lawsuit was filed in Houston by attorney Tony Buzbee , who is representing all 24 women.

A 24th woman filed a civil lawsuit Monday alleging sexual misconduct by Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson , who is also awaiting possible discipline from the NFL.

Watson has been accused by massage therapists of harassing, assaulting or touching them during appointments when he was with the Houston Texans.

The latest lawsuit makes similar allegations as the woman, a massage therapist, accuses Watson of assaulting and harassing her during an August 2020 session in her apartment. The woman alleges that during the massage session, Watson exposed himself and masturbated and “offered no apology or explanation for his conduct.”

The woman has quit being a massage therapist because of what happened to her and now suffers from depression and anxiety, according to the lawsuit.

Rusty Hardin, Watson’s lead attorney, did not immediately reply to a request seeking comment on the latest lawsuit.

During an interview Friday on SportsRadio 610 in Houston, Hardin again said Watson has done nothing wrong.

Hardin said Watson had consensual sexual activity with three of the women and did not force any of his accusers to have sexual contact.

The first 22 lawsuits were filed in March and April of 2021, with the latest two being filed since two of the women detailed encounters with Watson while being interviewed on HBO’s “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel.”

As the 24th lawsuit was being formally announced, Watson took part in the Browns’ charity golf outing in Rocky River, Ohio. Watson did not speak to the media.

Before Watson arrived at Westwood Country Club, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski was asked if the latest lawsuit causes the organization to revisit with the quarterback about his legal situation.

“With that, we’re trying to just be respectful of the process and let that take care of it,” Stefanski said.

Two separate Texas grand juries in March declined to indict Watson on criminal complaints stemming from the allegations. But Watson could still be suspended if the NFL determines he violated the league’s personal conduct policy.

The three-time Pro Bowler has been interviewed by league investigators, who will present their findings to disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said last month the investigation was nearing a conclusion.

League spokesman Brian McCarthy said there was no update on the investigation or any timeline.

Watson has maintained his innocence, saying any sexual activity was consensual.

At his introductory news conference with the Browns in March, Watson denied any wrongdoing. “I’ve never assaulted or disrespected or harassed any woman in my life,” Watson said. “I’ve never done these things people are alleging.”

Stefanski said Monday the team is prepared to handle whatever the league decides.

“I think all along we’re just going to take those things day-by-day and when we have information, then we’ll act on said information,” he said.

Watson was traded from the Texans to Cleveland in March and then signed a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract with his new team despite his ongoing legal problems.

Cleveland signed veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett to back up Watson. Baker Mayfield remains on the team, but the Browns are looking to trade the No. 1 overall pick in 2018.

Walmart founder’s son close to buying Broncos

Rob Walton, son of Walmart Inc. founder Sam Walton, is close to clinching the winning bid for the NFL’s Denver Broncos, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

Walton’s offer exceeds $4 billion, which would be the highest amount ever paid for a US professional sports team. It would surpass the $3.3 billion sale of the Brooklyn Nets to Alibaba Group Holding Inc. co-founder Joe Tsai in 2019 and David Tepper’s purchase of the Carolina Panthers for $2.3 billion in 2018.

Walton, 77, emerged as an early front-runner in a crowded field of contenders vying for the first NFL team up for sale in four years. The Broncos’ longtime family owners, the Bowlens, announced in February they were selling the franchise and billionaires quickly began to circle. Josh Harris, co-founder of Apollo Global Management Inc., entered the bidding, as did mortgage billionaire Mat Ishbia and Clearlake Capital Group co-founder Jose Feliciano.

Still, the auction is ongoing and there could be additional bidding. Harris, who has stakes in the New Jersey Devils hockey team and the Philadelphia 76ers, is still pursuing the purchase, according to another person familiar with the process. Walton, the former Walmart chairman, is the 17th-richest person in the world with a net worth of $59.2 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Rams give DT Aaron Donald $40 million raise

All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald is getting a big raise to stay with the Los Angeles Rams under a reworked contract through 2024.

The Super Bowl champion Rams announced Donald’s return. While the team didn’t disclose terms of the new deal, the NFL Network reported Donald is getting a $40 million raise that will make him the highest-paid defensive player in the league.

Donald was already under contract for the next three seasons, but he openly contemplated retirement after he won his first ring with the Rams in February. Instead, the seven-time All-Pro will be back to torment offenses at the heart of Los Angeles’ defense.

Donald is widely considered the most dominant defensive player in the sport, and he demonstrated his power yet again last season. He capped four excellent postseason games by making the final defensive play to stop the final drive by the Rams’ opponents in both the NFC title game and the Super Bowl.