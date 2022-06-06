Bruins fire Bruce Cassidy after five-plus seasons, one Stanley Cup Finals appearance

Despite those numbers -- and shortly after the Bruins lost in the first round of the playoffs this year to Carolina -- Cam Neely hinted the franchise was thinking about making a change.

Cassidy had coached the Bruins since February 2017, a run that included one appearance in the Stanley Cup Finals in 2019. He was named the NHL Coach of the Year for the 2019-20 season. Overall, he was 245-108-46 as Boston coach, and reached the playoffs in all five-plus seasons he served at the helm.

“I think we have to look at making some changes as far as how we play and the way we do some of the things,” Neely said. “I think Bruce is a fantastic coach. I mean, he’s brought a lot of success to this organization. I like him as a coach. So, we’ll see where it goes.

“But I do think we need to make some changes. And I think Bruce, a couple of days ago, he alluded to that. So, we’ll see where that goes.”

Boston made the move official on Monday.

“Today I informed Bruce Cassidy that I was making a head coaching change,” said GM Don Sweeney in a statement issued by the team.

“After 14 years working with Bruce, this was an extremely difficult decision. I want to thank and acknowledge Bruce for all his work and success with the Bruins organization. His head coaching record for the Bruins is impressive, and we are appreciative of Bruce both professionally and personally. After taking some time to fully digest everything, I felt that the direction of our team for both this season and beyond would benefit from a new voice. I want to wish Bruce, Julie, Shannon and Cole much success as a family and with their future opportunities.”

“I want to thank Bruce for his time and service to the Boston Bruins organization over the last 14 years,” said Neely. “Bruce has been a fantastic coach and has helped this team win many games and achieve success over his tenure behind the bench. I also want to extend my gratitude to Bruce and his family for everything they’ve done over the years to support the New England community and Bruins organization. We wish them continued success in the future.

“I have the utmost confidence in Don to conduct a thorough search to identify the best candidate that is going to help our team reach its full potential.”

“On behalf of the Jacobs family, I’d like to thank Bruce and his family for their dedication to the Boston Bruins organization,” said Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs. “Throughout his time in both Providence and Boston, Bruce’s deep passion for the game and pride he showed in representing the franchise was undeniable. We wish Bruce, Julie and his entire family nothing but success in the future and thank them for all they’ve done for the team both on and off the ice.”

