Coco Gauff rises to No. 13 and Rafael Nadal to No. 4 in tennis world rankings

American teenager Coco Gauff rose to a career-best No. 13 in the WTA rankings on Monday after her runner-up finish to No. 1 Iga Swiatek at the French Open. Gauff, an 18-year-old from Florida, jumped 10 spots by getting to her first Grand Slam final before losing to Swiatek 6-1, 6-3. Rafael Nadal’s 14th French Open title, and 22nd Grand Slam trophy overall, lifted him one place to No. 4 behind top-ranked Novak Djokovic. Nadal beat Djokovic in the quarterfinals along the way to the final, where he overwhelmed Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 on Sunday and became, two days after his 36th birthday, the oldest man to win the singles championship at Roland Garros. . . Sixth-seeded Lorenzo Sonego recovered from a slow start to defeat Benoit Paire, 7-5, 6-2, in the first round of the Stuttgart Open. The Italian player dropped his serve in the first and fifth games of the match but won four in a row to clinch the first set before breaking twice in the second. Sonego will next face German wild card Jan-Lennard Struff , who edged American player Marcos Giron, 7-5, 5-7, 7-6 (10-8), in their first-round match. Also, Benjamin Bonzi defeated Spain’s Feliciano Lopez, 6-4, 6-1.

Lindsey Vonn, Michelle Kwan, Mia Hamm, Billie Jean King and the late Pat Summitt are among the nine individual women who will be inducted into the US Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame this summer, along with Michael Phelps and hurdling great Roger Kingdom. Others voted onto the 2022 class on a crowded ballot were Natalie Coughlin (swimming), Muffy Davis (Para Alpine skiing and cycling), David Kiley (Para Alpine skiing, track and field and wheelchair basketball), Trischa Zorn-Hudson (Para swimming) and Gretchen Fraser (skiing). The 1976 women’s 4x100 freestyle relay swimming team, anchored by Shirley Babashoff in its stunning upset over the East Germans, and the 2002 men’s Paralympic sled hockey team also were voted into the hall by a mix of Olympic and Paralympic athletes, media and administrators and fans.

Miscellany

Jack Nicklaus will return to St. Andrews to become honorary citizen

Jack Nicklaus is returning to St. Andrews to become an honorary citizen. Nicklaus won two of his three British Open titles at St. Andrews, and he chose the Old Course in 2005 to play his final major championship. He already has received an honorary doctorate degree from the University of St Andrews, and now he joins truly exclusive company. The only other Americans to be awarded honorary citizenship in St. Andrews are Bobby Jones in 1958 and Benjamin Franklin in 1759 . . . Tim Tebow, who led Florida to two national championships and won the 2007 Heisman Trophy, is among the former players making a first appearance on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot , , , Jocelyn Alo hit two homers, including a grand slam, and No. 1 seed Oklahoma beat No. 5 UCLA, 15-0, in the second game of a doubleheader on Monday to advance to the Women’s College World Series finals. UCLA needed to beat Oklahoma twice to advance to the championship series, and the Bruins won the first game, 7-3, thanks to two homers from Maya Brady, the niece of seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady.

