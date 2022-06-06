Danny Woodhead’s US Open bid comes up short, and other top stories from final qualifying

Woodhead’s bid for next week’s US Open at The Country Club in Brookline ended Monday, when he carded a 10-over (77-73) in 36 holes of final qualifying. The top eight finishers in Springfield qualified for the championship, but Woodhead finished in a tie for 56th.

But Woodhead, who played for the Patriots from 2010-12 and scored a touchdown in Super Bowl XLII, won’t have a chance to thrill New England fans again this summer.

Danny Woodhead had Bill Belichick, the Patriots organization and millions of Patriots fans rooting him on Monday at the US Open qualifier at Springfield (Ohio) Country Club.

Woodhead, 37, had advanced out of local qualifying at his home course at Omaha Country Club. Woodhead, who last played in the NFL in 2017, previously qualified for the US Golf Association’s Amateur Four-Ball Championship in 2021.

But the field and course on Monday proved too much for Woodhead. He carded four bogeys, two doubles and only one birdie for an opening-round 77 that put him out of contention. The cutline in Springfield was 4-under par.

Monday’s nine final qualifiers, held in eight spots across the U.S. and one in Canada, had 870 golfers playing for roughly 49 spots in the U.S. Open, to be held June 13-19 in Brookline.

A look at some of the other top stories from “golf’s longest day:”

▪ Each year a handful of notable pros fail to make it through qualifying, and this year was no different. Rickie Fowler, who played in 10 straight US Opens from 2011-20 and was runner-up in 2014, missed the cut for the second year in a row. Fowler, ranked 145th in the world, shot 2-under over 36 holes at Admiral’s Cove in Jupiter, Fla., missing the cut by a single stroke. Only four of 74 players in Jupiter qualified.

Also in Jupiter, Matthew Wolff, the 2020 U.S. Open runner-up to Bryson DeChambeau, withdrew from final qualifying after shooting a 71 in the first round.

Other names not to make it through on Monday: Ricky Barnes, Lucas Glover, Luke Donald, Brandt Snedeker, Cameron Champ, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Camilo Villegas and Chez Reavie.

▪ Monday was a tough day for the dozen or so locals attempting to qualify. But three of the five spots in Purchase, N.Y. went to New Englanders, the only locals to punch their tickets to Brookline on Monday.

One was Fran Quinn, 57, of Holden, Mass., who shot 2-under (69-69) to reach an eight-man playoff for three spots. Quinn made it through with a birdie on the second playoff hole, and qualified for his fifth US Open. Unfortunately his son won’t be in the field with him, as Owen Quinn, 23, missed the cut by shooting 4-over in Purchase. But Owen caddied for his dad at the 2014 US Open and will have a chance to do so again in Brookline.

Another local to survive the Purchase playoff was Wellesley’s Michael Thorbjornsen, who also birdied the second playoff hole. Thorbjornsen, 20, was the 2018 US Junior Champion and in 2019 became the youngest golfer since World War II to make the cut at the US Open (17 years old).

And Caleb Manuel, a sophomore at UConn from Topsham, Maine, shot 3-under (69-68) to tie for the lead in Purchase and earn his spot in Brookline.

▪ The ultimate Hometown Hero story unfortunately didn’t come to pass. Kevin Rhoads, the head golf coach at Harvard and the director of instruction at The Country Club, was 23-over in Purchase to end his dream of playing in the US Open at his home course.

▪ Another name familiar to Boston sports fans who wasn’t able to make it through Monday’s qualifying was Anthony Brodeur, the 26-year-old son of New Jersey Devils Hall of Fame goalie Martin Brodeur. He shot 2-over in his opening round to end his chances of advancing through a stacked field in Columbus, Ohio. Anthony Brodeur was a seventh-round pick by the Devils in 2013 at goalie and now is a member of the PGA Tour Canada.

▪ One of the best stories of the day was Scottish golfer Sean Jacklin, who plays on the West Florida Golf Tour and PGA Tour Latinoamerica. An alternate who was fortunate to squeak into Monday’s field in Jupiter, Jacklin shot a 5-under (66-71) to tie for first place and earn one of four spots to Brookline. He is the son of Tony Jacklin, the 1969 British Open champion and 1970 U.S. Open champion. Sean Jacklin is currently ranked 1,751 in the world and this will be his first U.S. Open.

▪ In the Rockville, Md. qualifier, 34-year-old Joseph Bramlett was the low man with an 8-under (66-70) to earn one of four spots. Bramlett, from Las Vegas, was the youngest player to qualify for the US Amateur when he competed in 2002 at age 14, and he was an All-American at Stanford and a member of its 2007 national championship team. But he had to take a two-year break due to lateral spine dysfunction, and returned to golf in 2018. This will be his third major, having missed the cut at the U.S. Open in 2010 and 2019.

▪ In Springfield, 39-year-old Brian Stuard of Jackson, Mich. qualified for his seventh US Open and fifth in a row, all accomplished at Springfield Country Club. He shot 7-under (68-65) to tie for low man of the day and earn one of eight spots. Stuard has only made the cut in one of his six previous US Open appearances, finishing tied for 65th in 2019 at Pebble Beach.

▪ Two more pros played earned exemptions into the field for cracking the top 60 in the World Golf Rankings. Aaron Wise’s runner-up finish Sunday at the Memorial Tournament in Ohio bumped him from 88th to 44th to earn him a spot in the US Open. And Luke List’s finish of tied for 26th was enough to jump him from 61st to 59th in the rankings and grant him a spot in Brookline.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.