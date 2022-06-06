fb-pixel Skip to main content

Game 55: Red Sox at Angels lineups and notes

By Andrew Mahoney Globe Staff,Updated June 6, 2022, 10 minutes ago
Michael Wacha is 2-0 with a 0.77 ERA in two career starts against the Angels.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

After sweeping the A’s in Oakland, the Red Sox continue their 10-game road trip with a four-game set at the Los Angeles Angels.

The sweep enabled the Sox to reach .500 for the first time since April 22 when they improved to 7-7 after a 4-3 win at Tampa Bay. They’ll look to go above .500 when they take on an Angels squad that has lost 11 in a row to fall half-a-game behind the Sox in the wild-card standings.

Michael Wacha will get the nod Monday night as the Red Sox’ starting pitcher. Garrett Whitlock will draw the start Tuesday, followed by Nate Eovaldi Wednesday. Nick Pivetta will close out the four-game series Thursday.

Here is a preview.

Lineups

RED SOX (27-27): TBA

Pitching: RHP Michael Wacha (3-1, 2.43 ERA)

ANGELS (27-28): TBA

Pitching: RHP Noah Syndergaard (4-3, 4.02 ERA)

Time: 9:38 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Syndergaard: Xander Bogaerts 2-8, Franchy Cordero 2-3, Rafael Devers 1-7, Kiké Hernández 0-3, J.D. Martinez 4-8, Kevin Plawecki 1-5, Trevor Story 1-11, Alex Verdugo 2-6

Angels vs. Wacha: Matt Duffy 2-9, Juan Lagares 1-5, Luis Rengifo 0-2, Max Stassi 1-2, Kurt Suzuki 0-4, Mike Trout 3-6, Andrew Velazquez 0-1, Tyler Wade 0-1, Jared Walsh 0-2

Stat of the day: The Sox have hit 32 home runs in their last 20 games after hitting nine in their previous 15.

Notes: This is the second time this season that Wacha and Syndergaard will be matched up against each other. They first faced off on May 3 at Fenway. Wacha tossed 5 ⅔ scoreless innings and got the victory over Syndergaard, who gave up three runs in seven innings. … Wacha is 2-0 with a 0.77 ERA in two career starts against the Angels. … Syndergaard is 1-1 with a 3.05 ERA in three career starts vs. the Red Sox.

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.

