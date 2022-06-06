Game 55: Red Sox at Angels lineups and notes

After sweeping the A’s in Oakland, the Red Sox continue their 10-game road trip with a four-game set at the Los Angeles Angels.

The sweep enabled the Sox to reach .500 for the first time since April 22 when they improved to 7-7 after a 4-3 win at Tampa Bay. They’ll look to go above .500 when they take on an Angels squad that has lost 11 in a row to fall half-a-game behind the Sox in the wild-card standings.

Michael Wacha will get the nod Monday night as the Red Sox’ starting pitcher. Garrett Whitlock will draw the start Tuesday, followed by Nate Eovaldi Wednesday. Nick Pivetta will close out the four-game series Thursday.