RED SOX

Jackie Bradley Jr. back with Red Sox following the birth of his daughter

By Julian McWilliams Globe Staff,Updated June 6, 2022, 35 minutes ago
Jackie Bradley Jr. missed the three games in Oakland over the weekend.Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The Red Sox reinstated Jackie Bradley Jr. from the paternity list Monday afternoon, and he was in the clubhouse prior to the start of the Sox’ four-game set with the Angels in Anaheim, Calif.

Bradley missed the series with the Athletics after the birth of his daughter, Elle. For the series, the Sox recalled Jarren Duran, who had three singles in two games and who was optioned back to Triple A Worcester on Monday.

