Julianna and Jenna Roche continue to honor their father’s memory as North Andover softball moves on in Division 1

Playing with heavy hearts in the first tournament game since his passing, 11th-seeded North Andover pounded out an 8-2 Division 1 first-round win over No. 22 Beverly.

A beloved member of the community for his work with the North Andover Boosters Club, Rick Roche passed on Sept. 30, 2021 at 58 after an arduous seven-year bout with melanoma. Every member of the Scarlet Knight softball team wears the decals, along with wristbands, in honor of the man affectionately known as “Coach”.

Julianna Roche stepped into the batter’s box Monday afternoon, sporting a purple ribbon with the initials “RR” on the back of her helmet in memory of her late father, Rick.

Rick guided his daughters, Julianna, an 18-year-old senior captain, and Jenna, a 16-year old sophomore through their softball journey. A first-team Merrimack Valley Conference catcher hitting .431, Julianna will play at Endicott. Jenna is a two-year starter at third base hitting .392.

“He was rooting for me to play softball from the very beginning,” said Julianna. “I remember coming to Drummond [softball field] and hitting ground balls to me for hours on end. He would do whatever it took.”

“How hard they work for their team just carries on [his legacy], it’s a testament to who he was for our program and for North Andover,” North Andover coach Cait Flanagan said.

Rick intently watched every game. Donning a tan bucket hat perched in a red soccer chair, he arrived 45 minutes early, sometimes beating the team to the field, so as not to miss a single pitch as he kept score. Rick never lost a start as a standout pitcher for the Scarlet Knights, going on to pitch at Fairfield before instilling the love of the game in his two daughters.

“Our dad was our biggest supporter,” said Jenna. “Now we’re our biggest supporters. We pick each other up.”

Rick installed a batting cage in the backyard. It blossomed into a community outpost; Red Sox legend Carl Yastrzemski would bring his grandson, current San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski, there for extra work. The backyard cage was open to all, as the Roche kids frequently awoke to sounds of metal bats at seven in the morning.

“He touched so many lives,” said Dave Bettencourt, a close friend and hitting coach for Julianna and Jenna. “To him, it was about the kids. His heart was always in the right place.”

After Jenna hit her first career home run in a 13-1 win over Austin Prep on April 22, she sobbed as she touched home plate. She raced over to her mother, Denise, fighting back tears to say, “Mom, I can’t believe Dad wasn’t here to see my first home run.”

Julianna greeted her sister with a bear hug, the gravity of the moment not lost on her as a guiding presence for Jenna and her 16-year twin Gregory, a javelin thrower on the track team.

“He always was about the game, about the kids, about being there to support, never about himself,” said Denise, who wears Rick’s wedding band as a necklace. “That kept him going. That’s the one thing that he just loved to do.”

He refused to miss as much as a practice, the only parent who watched every rep, even as his cancer worsened.

“He cared about his family more than anything,” said his younger brother, WBZ-TV sportscaster Dan Roche. “He put his wife and kids first, and that’s all you can ask for out of a father.”

Rick and Denise set an example of selflessness and how to embrace the community. Always good for a witty one-liner, Rick’s selfless character has brought together a talented North Andover softball team in their chase for a state championship.

“They know how proud their father is of them,” said Denise. “I really believe it’s what kept Rick alive for a long time.”

Division 1 State

Bishop Feehan 12, Concord-Carlisle 0 — Mckenzie Faherty (3 for 3), Maddie Coupal (2 for 3) and Haley Coupal (2 for 2) spearheaded the offense in the first-round win for the top-seeded Shamrocks (19-3).

Bridgewater-Raynham 12, Lexington 0 — Junior Lily Welch struck out 11, pitching the complete five innings, and senior Emma Talpey crushed a three-run triple, leading the No. 14 Trojans (11-10) to a first round victory. Freshman Holly Clary drove in two and scored twice, and senior Julia Shearstone knocked in a pair of runs.

Division 2 State

Walpole 9, Norwood 1 — Freshman Sharlotte Stazinski tossed a four-hitter and drove in two runs with a triple for the third-seeded Timberwolves (14-10).

Division 3 State

Austin Prep 12, Saugus 0 — Freshman pitcher Alyx Rossi fanned 12 and gave up one hit in five innings as the No. 6 Cougars (14-7) cruised to a first-round win. Rossi also went 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs, and senior Jodee Domey went 3 for 3 with 2 RBIs.

Dighton-Rehoboth 9, Auburn 2 — Haleigh Kelley belted a home run and amassed four RBIs for the third-seeded Falcons (15-5) in the first-round victory. Eliana Raposo pitched four innings in the circle and struck out seven hitters.

Foxborough 5, Diman 4 — Vittoria Cuscia delivered the walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh for the ninth-seeded Warriors (12-9) in the first-round home win. Foxborough advances to play at No. 8 Triton in the Round of 16 Tuesday (4 p.m.).

Greater New Bedford 14, Norwell 1 — The second-ranked Bears (23-2) prevailed in the first round behind an offensive outburst from Lena Tsonis, who went 2 for 4 with a home run and 3 RBIs. Madison Medeiros struck out nine and gave up two hits in five innings to earn the victory in the circle.

Middleborough 8, Monty Tech 2 — Paige Rooney finished 3 for 4 with three RBIs, leading the No. 5 Sachems (18-4) to a first-round victory.

Division 4 State

Amesbury 13, Nipmuc 0 — Ella DeLisle (3 hits, 3 runs scored, RBI) and Cali Catarius (3 hits, 3 RBIs) powered No. 2 Amesbury (21-1) to a second-round victory. Liv DeLong struck out nine, allowing one hit in five innings.

