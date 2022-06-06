Seamus Marshall’s dominance on the mound, patience at the plate helps No. 4 Bishop Stang baseball top Old Rochester in Division 3

The ace and No. 3 hitter for the fourth-seeded Spartans (14-5) led off the bottom of the sixth inning by working a walk on a full count, becoming the first leadoff hitter to reach base in any inning for either team.

Instead, it was one he drew at the plate that changed the complexion of Monday’s 4-0 first-round win in Division 3 over No. 29 Old Rochester at Hugh Carney Field.

Bishop Stang senior Seamus Marshall didn’t issue a walk in seven innings of work on the mound.

“When we get guys on early in an inning, usually we’re more productive,” said Marshall, a UMass Boston commit. “That’s exactly what happened in the sixth.”

Advertisement

Senior Alex DiGiammo came in to pinch run for Marshall, and two batters later senior right fielder Kaiden Peltier ripped an RBI double to left-center, breaking a scoreless tie.

“I was just hunting that fastball,” Peltier said. “That was my pitch and I took it.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Peltier’s blast was followed by an RBI triple from catcher Ryan Jones, a walk by freshman Ben Tingley Prince, and a pinch-hit two-run double from senior Ryan Martins.

“It’s tough coming out there cold, but being able to get a big hit like that and get the team excited and get a 4-0 lead was huge,” said Martins. “It’s the best feeling ever.”

Four runs was more than Marshall (7-1) needed to close out a 93-pitch gem (68 strikes) that saw him allow three hits — only one of which left the infield — walk none, and strike out 11.

“Honestly, I was going to talk about [Marshall] even if you didn’t ask me a question,” Peltier said. “That’s our guy. We can’t do it without him, honestly. That’s our go-to guy. He dominated all game.”

Marshall threw four 1-2-3 innings and was able to outduel Bulldogs junior Jake Matson, a fellow lefthander whose final line (5⅓ innings, 4 hits, 4 earned runs, 5 walks) belies how well he pitched while taking a two-hit shutout into the sixth.

Advertisement

Marshall and the rest of the senior class have been a part of the Stang baseball renaissance under coach Brian Rose, the former Red Sox hurler who pitched for crosstown rival Dartmouth in high school. Prior to the 2017 season, Rose took the helm of a Stang program that went 14-42 over the previous three seasons. In 2019, the Spartans won 12 games.

They equaled that total and added a playoff win in 2021, but last year was a tale of two halves. Stang came out of the gates winning 10 of its first 11, but stumbled to a 2-5 finish, bowing out in the Division 3 South quarterfinals against a powerful Medfield squad.

This year, Marshall is confident his team, which had wins over three teams in the Top 20 this season, isn’t sputtering out anytime soon. The Spartans host No. 13 Oakmont (16-3) on Thursday (4 p.m.) in the Round of 16.

“We all want to win,” he said. “We have a good core of guys who have been here for many years. We’ve all played in these types of games. The will to win is always there.”

Division 1 State

Lincoln-Sudbury 3, St. John’s Prep 2 — Through six innings, L-S starter Ben Resnic was cruising, limiting the No. 10 Eagles (13-8) to just one hit while the Warriors built a three-run cushion. Then, with just three outs to go, Resnic had to dig deep. Prep’s Nick Solitro drew a one-out walk.

Advertisement

Payton Palladino finally got the Eagles on the board with an RBI triple, scoring pinch runner Browne. Shane Williams drove Palladino in with a sacrifice fly, for a one-run game. Cam LaGrassa doubled to put the tying run at second. With Caleb Birchem up, LaGrassa stole third and seemingly scored the tying run on a balk. The balk was waved off, however, after Resnic had faked a throw to third then first, which is legal in high school but not college. Birchem walked and pinch runner Will McEnaney stole second. But Resnic got the final out of the game on a slow grounder back to the mound.

Lincoln-Sudbury's Ben Resnic delivers during a playoff contest with St. John's Prep Monday afternoon. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

The 20th-seeded Warriors (14-9) exact a bit of revenge after being eliminated by SJP last year.

“Ben’s been our most reliable guy throwing strikes,” L-S coach Matt Wentworth. “If we’re going to go down, I knew he wouldn’t walk guys and would at least throw strikes, I wasn’t going down walking guys. If they hit us, they hit us, but he got it done.”

“It gives me a boost knowing that he trusts me and I knew I could do it,” added Resnic.

Braintree 11, Beverly 2 — Senior Jordan Gorham fanned 13 in six innings, adding a homer for the 10th-seeded Wamps (16-5). Junior Jack Fitzgerald (3 for 4) drove in two runs.

Advertisement

Bridgewater-Raynham 8, Framingham 5 — Cam Morrison hit a game-tying double in the first and then notched a go-ahead two-run double in the third, lifting the ninth-seeded Trojans (16-5) to the first round win.

Catholic Memorial 5, Barnstable 1 — Nick DiRito recorded as many hits (two) as he allowed on the mound in a complete game effort and Gabe Malaret smacked a homer for the third-seeded Knights (16-5).

Franklin 14, Lexington 0 — Senior Jack Marino (4 for 4, 2 RBIs), sophomore Henry DiGiorgio (2 for 3, 3 RBIs), and junior Jase Lyons (2 for 4, 2 RBIs) led the top-seeded Panthers (20-3) to the first-round victory. Senior Jacob Jette pitched five innings for the shutout, allowing just one hit and striking out eight.

Natick 5, Wachusett 2 — Senior Jack Gerstein went the distance, allowing four hits and striking out five for the 15th-seeded Redhawks (13-8) to take the win. Junior Will Fosberg (2 for 2) and sophomore Jack Byrne (2 for 3) each drove in runs.

Taunton 13, Waltham 1 — Braden Sullivan and Brayden Cali each drove in four runs for the second-seeded Tigers (18-3) as they cruised to a berth in the Round of 16.

Walpole 4, Arlington 2 — Matt Bianculli pitched 6 1/3 innings, fanning eight for 12th-seeded Walpole (12-9) and Tucker Hazell earned the save.

Division 2 State

Milton 10, Grafton 3 — Senior Charlie Walker struck out 11 batters across six innings of three-run ball to earn the win for the top-seeded Wildcats (18-3). Shea Donovan (2 for 3), Ryan Dexter (2 for 4), and Marcus Ollivierre (2 for 2) powered the offense. Milton will host West Springfield or Tewksbury in the Round of 16 Wednesday (4 p.m.).

Advertisement

North Attleborough 12, Somerset Berkley 2 — Gavin Wells and Tyler DeMattio each recorded multiple hits and a homer for the No. 4 Red Rocketeers (16-5). Tyler Bannon struck out nine in six innings, his only blemishes a pair of solo homers to SB’s Ben Oliveira and Cole Taylor.

Norwood 7, Nashoba 3 — Jon Demarais fired a complete game and drove in two runs for the No. 11 Mustangs (12-9) to take the win. Shane Delamere also recorded two RBIs.

Plymouth North 4, Westborough 0 — Patriot League MVP Alec Peruzzi threw a shutout, allowing seven hits with no walks and five strikeouts for the 18th-seeded Eagles (12-9) in the first-round road victory.

Pope Francis 3, St. Mary’s 0 — Senior Aiven Cabral struck out 13, but the No. 5 Spartans (11-10) absorbed their first playoff loss since 2018 in the first-round setback to the No. 28 Cardinals (13-9).

Reading 4, Dartmouth 3 — Mike Fabiano hit the walk-off single for the 10th-seeded Rockets (17-4) and Colin Ensminger went the distance for the win on the mound.

Division 3 State

Arlington Catholic 2, Dedham 1 — Andrew Christopher pitched the full seven, striking out seven and scattering four hits for the 14th-seeded Cougars (13-8).

Bishop Stang 4, Old Rochester 0 — Seamus Marshall struck out 11 and allowed just three hits for the fourth-seeded Spartans (14-5) to reach the second round.

Dighton-Rehoboth 3, Bishop Fenwick 1 — Senior shortstop Mason Kulpa hit a two-run blast in the fifth inning to break a 1-1 tie and advance the 11th-seeded Falcons (15-6) with the first-round win.

Foxborough 6, Saugus 5 — Trailing 5-4 in the bottom of the seventh, Ryan LeClair and Sean O’Leary hit back-to-back homers to lift the fifth-seeded Warriors (14-7) to the first-round win.

Oakmont 7, Swampscott 2 — Sophomore Caleb Allen (6 innings, 3 hits, 1 earned run) picked up the win and junior Isaiah Smith cracked a 3-run triple during a five-run fifth inning as the 13th-seeded Spartans (16-3) advanced to the Round of 16. Senior John Cuttle led No. 20 Swampscott (13-8) with two hits and a run.

Pentucket 7, Groton-Dunstable 6 — James Davis drew the walk-off walk for the No. 16 Panthers (11-10) to take the first-round win.

Pittsfield 8, Taconic 5 — Patrick Rindfuss hit the go-ahead two-run single in the seventh inning to break a 5-5 tie, and came around to score on an error for the 30th-seeded Generals (12-9) to take down the No. 3 seed. Cam Sime homered in the fifth inning, and Nick Brindle and Jake Duquette each hit two-run singles in the first.

Division 4 State

Amesbury 3, Hampshire 0 — Drew MacDonald hurled a shutout with seven strikeouts to pace top-seeded Amesbury (17-4) in the first-round win.

Case 3, Mashpee 2 — Junior Jacob Poitras went 3 for 3, driving in two runs, including the winner for the No. 11 Cardinals (14-7), who escaped a no-out, bases-loaded jam in the seventh to take the win.

Division 5 State

Bourne 10, Millis 0 — Ryan Sullivan fired a one-hitter for the seventh-seeded Canalmen (14-7) to advance to the second round.

Mystic Valley 2, Greenfield 0 — Senior Brandon Paris pitched 6 2/3 shutout innings, allowing two hits and striking out eight for the 19th-seeded Eagles (17-5).

Tahanto 6, Franklin County Tech 0 — Senior right hander Ryan Walton threw a no-hitter, striking out 17 batters and walking just one, to propel the fourth-seeded Stags (16-2) to the first-round win. Walton also added two doubles, a triple, and an RBI at the plate.

Brendan Kurie can be reached at brendan.kurie@globe.com.