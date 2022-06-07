How to watch Thursday’s prime-time hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol

Let’s hope so. On Thursday night, the first public dissection of Jan. 6 is coming to TV, as the House Select Committee begins to share what it knows about the attack and the efforts to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory. The hearing will dominate prime time as the bipartisan committee (seven Democrats and two Republicans) reveals what it has discovered over the past 11 months and through more than 1,000 interviews.

For some, it feels like it happened a long time ago, since our news cycles race forward breathlessly, each one with some new sorrow, offense, or absurdity. Do people still care about the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol? Are they still able to be shocked by an insurrection, a very unpeaceful transfer of power, and a violent challenge to democracy?

The first hearing will reportedly include both live witnesses, premade videos that include material from depositions, and unseen footage from inside the Capitol on that day.

The Thursday hearing starts at 8 p.m. Broadcast networks ABC, NBC, and CBS will carry it live, with anchors David Muir, Lester Holt, and Norah O’Donnell, respectively. Most of the cable news channels also will cover it, including CNN (Jake Tapper, Anderson Cooper), MSNBC (Rachel Maddow, Nicolle Wallace, Joy Reid), and Fox Business (Bret Baier, Martha MacCallum). You can also stream the hearing on C-SPAN and on the Select Committee’s YouTube channel.

Fox News, sadly, will not be broadcasting the event. The channel will stick with its regular lineup. It may be the subject of some of the committee’s findings, though; it has already released texts from Jan. 6, 2021, that Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham sent to Donald Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows, urging him to get the president to quell the riot that tried to stop certification of President Biden’s victory.

There will be more hearings later this month, mostly during the day. Think of Thursday’s as the pilot episode, the one that sets up everything after it. According to reports, the committee has brought in James Goldston, the former president of ABC News, as a producer, to make the TV presentation effective. The second hearing will take place on Monday, June 13, starting at 10 a.m. Other dates and times have not yet been announced.

