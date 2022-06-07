Around the Garden, good times return after a difficult two years

As Boston prepares to host the Celtics and the Golden State Warriors for the third game of the NBA Finals Wednesday night, bars and restaurants near the arena are gearing up for an extra boost of business after two seasons of operating under restrictions that limited large crowds and kept some potential customers watching games from their couches.

“There’s nothing bigger that can happen for us as businesspeople in the Garden area than the Celtics playing well,” said Bill Fairweather, owner of The Greatest Bar on Friend Street. “Events at the Garden are what we thrive off of.”

If the suspension of the NBA season when COVID hit Boston in March 2020 was the worst thing that could happen to the businesses surrounding TD Garden, the Celtics making it to the NBA Finals in June 2022 may be the best.

“For the Garden, for the neighborhood, for everyone, it’s been amazing,” said Amy Latimer, president of TD Garden. “This city is just lit up green. It’s exciting to cheer for something positive, and the Celtics are delivering that right now, along with a great economic impact.”

Tom Schlesinger-Guidelli, the owner of Alcove restaurant, next door to TD Garden. Business has been strong during the Celtics' extended playoff run and he's planning for crowds around this week's NBA Finals games. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Even though the first two games in the championship series were played in San Francisco, The Greatest Bar’s four floors were packed with fans during watch parties last week, Fairweather said. He expects his business to be at its full capacity of over 400 people during the matches on Wednesday and Friday.

“We did twice as much business during a Finals game where the Celtics were on the road than we would do for a regular season home game,” said Fairweather. “That tells you how beneficial these games are from a business standpoint. And from a personal standpoint, it’s just a lot of fun.”

The boom in business comes at a time when the neighborhood around the Garden is typically quiet, the summertime. TD Garden doesn’t book many events in early June, in case of deep postseason runs for the Celtics or Bruins, said Latimer. Making it all the way to the Finals extends the season by more than two months, from April to mid-June.

“Most of the places around the Garden are much busier in the spring, fall, and winter than the summer, which is actually our slow season,” said Mike Wyatt, director of operations for the restaurant group that runs Ward 8 on North Washington Street and Bodega Canal on Canal Street. “So it’s great to have the Finals as a little bit of a boost.”

Relying on sports teams for customers is the “reality of having a business down by the Garden,” said Fairweather. As of Friday, the Celtics will have have hosted 11 extra games this postseason, with a 12th next week if the series reaches six games. The Bruins also had three home playoff games.

“We go from a time of year where normally we’d be losing money as a business because the teams are done and the Garden is quiet for summertime to our busiest and best time of year,” he said. “It’s like owning a clam shack on the Cape in January. You just can’t make up for business that you get when the Garden is open and the teams are playing well.”

Vendors in Hub Hall, the food hall adjacent to TD Garden that opened last fall — after a lengthy pandemic delay — feel especially lucky to be experiencing a Celtics Finals run during their first basketball season in the Hub on Causeway.

“We really couldn’t have wished for a better situation,” said Chris Parsons, chef and owner of Lily P’s, which has a stall at Hub Hall and a restaurant in Kendall Square. His team has been tossing around ideas of how to prepare for the upcoming games, like placing “Tatum Tots” on the menu to honor Celtics star Jayson Tatum.

Within TD Garden, Latimer said the arena is gearing up for the big games by unveiling new menu specials (including a burger with a Celtics green patty), retail items, and fan experiences.

“The Celtics take care of what’s on the floor, and our job is to do everything around that guest experience,” said Latimer. “We want to make sure everybody is happy, taking advantage of everything offered, and having a good time.”

Of course, like seemingly all restaurants right now, the ones around the Garden are wrestling with bigger challenges. A widespread staffing shortage has Douglass Williams, chef and owner of APIZZA in Hub Hall, focused on the basics.

“We haven’t been able to ramp up, but we’ve been able to perfect the [pizza] pie that we’ve been doing,” said Williams. “We just have to make sure we have enough of it, that’s really our biggest challenge.”

The boom in business also comes as bars and restaurants are dealing with the higher cost of food, and that has some wrestling with how much to charge.

“I still want to be a neighborhood restaurant where people feel comfortable coming here often,” said Tom Schlesinger-Guidelli, owner of Alcove on Lovejoy Wharf. “So you have to be really conscientious of the price point and where you’re adding $1 here or there.”

Amy Latimer, president of TD Garden, at the arena Tuesday. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

The current buzz around TD Garden is bittersweet for business owners that remember neighboring bars and restaurants that were lost to the pandemic. Many are still empty, like The Fours, the legendary Canal Street sports bar that closed its doors in 2020 after 44 years in business. Remaining open came down to a matter of how much money owners were willing to lose during the pandemic while they waited for games, and game night crowds, Fairweather said.

“Everybody’s business got hurt, and it was just a matter of whether or not you were able to survive it,” said Fairweather. “It’s a great time for business, and we’re very happy, but we also remember the other people that were in the neighborhood with us and wish that they were still here to enjoy it.”

Annie Probert can be reached at annie.probert@globe.com.