Raytheon to move its global headquarters from Waltham to Arlington, Va.

Although UTC was the acquiring company and was based in Connecticut, chief executive Greg Hayes decided to keep the Raytheon name and the Waltham corporate office. The merger was completed in the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic. Several hundred people worked at the office before the pandemic hit. Many office employees are still working remotely or in a hybrid mode.

The pending move to the Washington area, announced on Tuesday morning, still represents a blow to Massachusetts in terms of prestige, just two years after the state won out in the merger between Raytheon and United Technologies Corp.

Raytheon is moving its global headquarters from Waltham to Arlington, Va., although a spokesman said there would be no reduction in the defense company’s Massachusetts workforce as a result of the move.

Spokesman Chris Johnson said the corporate address change will take place in the third quarter of the year, and will mean a “slight expansion” of Raytheon’s existing leased space in Virginia for its Intelligence & Space business, in the Rosslyn neighborhood of Arlington. He said the company will keep its Waltham corporate office, and there would not be a net increase in employment in Arlington as a result.

The corporate relocation follows Boeing’s announcement in May that it would move its corporate headquarters from Chicago to its Arlington, Va., campus. At the time of the announcement, the move would have left Raytheon as the only one of the top five biggest defense contractors that don’t have corporate HQ offices in the D.C. area. Rivals General Dynamics, Lockheed Martin, and Northrop Grumman are already based there.

Now, Raytheon will be joining its peers within driving distance of the Pentagon.

The company, in a brief statement, said it is making the move to increase “its agility in supporting U.S. government and commercial aerospace customers” and to “reinforce partnerships” that will develop innovative technologies to advance the aerospace industry. Raytheon also noted that each of its four business units — Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Intelligence & Space, and Missiles & Defense — have operations in Virginia. The company said it has not accepted or sought any financial incentives from a state or city to establish its headquarters in Virginia.

