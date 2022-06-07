Senators blast Baker administration over broken EV chargers on Mass. Pike

On Monday, in a letter to Secretary of Transportation Jamey Tesler, state senators Cynthia Creem and Michael Barrett demanded that the broken chargers be fixed by July 1 and asked for information about who was responsible for their operation and maintenance.

As the Globe reported in April, two of the six chargers installed at rest stops along the 138-mile highway, in Natick and the westbound Charlton stop, have been out of service for over a year. EVgo, the company that operated the chargers, withdrew all six charger locations from its listings and said it could not repair the problems on its own.

Two state senators are taking the Baker administration to task for broken electric vehicle chargers along the Massachusetts Turnpike.

“The continued inoperability of these chargers hampers the Commonwealth’s ability to reach its EV goals, not only because it makes it more difficult for EV drivers to travel across the Commonwealth, but also because it feeds into an inaccurate yet prevalent narrative that EVs are not reliable for long-distance travel,” the pair wrote to Tesler.

MassDOT did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“We would like to see the broken EV chargers on the Pike returned to operation by no later than July 1 of this year, ahead of the busiest periods of summer travel,” the senators added. “We would also like to know that there is a plan in place to ensure that future issues with chargers are resolved immediately.”

The chargers were first installed in 2017. Then-Secretary of Energy and Environmental Affairs Matthew Beaton said they would give “consumers confidence that they will have access to charging stations on long trips, a commonly cited hurdle in transitioning to zero emission vehicles.”

At a Senate hearing last year, DOT highway administrator Jonathan Gulliver touted the six original terminals but blamed the federal government for the lack of expansion.

Eight years ago, the Baker administration set a goal of having 300,000 electric vehicles on Massachusetts roads by 2025, but residents registered fewer than 52,000 by the end of March 2022.

Aaron Pressman can be reached at aaron.pressman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ampressman.