Wu pushes state lawmakers on transfer tax; real estate groups push back

A 2 percent transfer tax on high-dollar real estate sales in Boston would have raised just under $100 million for city housing programs last year, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu told state lawmakers considering the measure on Tuesday. Wu and other Boston officials spoke at a legislative hearing on Boston’s request to enact the extra tax on real estate sales worth $2 million or more, which they say would raise crucial funds to address the city’s affordable housing crisis. Roughly 700 residential and commercial sales — mostly in a handful of affluent downtown neighborhoods — would have been subject to the tax last year. Several landlords and trade groups including the Greater Boston Real Estate Board and Massachusetts Association of Realtors testified against the measure, saying Boston already taxes real estate to fund affordable housing, through its Community Preservation Act surcharge, and that the measure is overly broad. Because the matter is a home rule petition, it needs approval by the Legislature and Governor Charlie Baker. Lawmakers have until the end of July to vote on complex or controversial bills in their normal legislative session — TIM LOGAN

WAGES

Pay gap between CEOs and workers grew wider last year

Although a hot job market pushed up pay for low-wage workers, the average pay gap between those workers and the chief executives of their companies widened even more last year. The median pay for workers at companies that tend to pay low wages last year was up by 17 percent, to $24,000, a jump that more than doubled the rate of inflation, according to a study out Tuesday from the Institute for Policy Studies, a left-leaning think tank. The report examined pay at companies including Lowe’s, Target, Best Buy, and Amazon. Still, those rising wages did not outpace those corporations’ CEO pay gains, which rose by 31 percent, to an average of $10.6 million. The study underscores the tight labor market and inflationary pressure that companies have been facing over the past year. The institute’s study last year, which looked at a different set of companies, found that median pay for all workers fell by 2 percent in 2020. This year’s study looked at the lowest-paying 300 firms in the Russell 3000, an index of publicly traded stocks that includes mega firms as well as midsized and smaller public companies, and found that at nearly 60 percent of them, chief executives’ pay rose faster last year than for the average worker. Median workers’ wages at about a third of the companies in the IPS study did not keep pace with inflation. At those companies, the average CEO pay was up by 65 percent, or more than double the increase at all of the companies in the study. — NEW YORK TIMES

LABOR

Wells Fargo pauses diversity hiring rules after report of sham interviews

Wells Fargo & Co., the San Francisco-based bank that’s been dealing with a series of scandals and regulatory issues, has temporarily halted the use of diversity guidelines for hiring after a report that staff held fake interviews with minority candidates to satisfy in-house rules. The firm will “pause the use of diverse slate guidelines for several weeks” as it reviews the matter, chief executive Charlie Scharf said in a memo. “We will continue to actively seek diversity in hiring, even during this pause,” Scharf wrote. “The pause is a chance for us to review our guidelines and processes and to make improvements — it does not mean that anyone at Wells Fargo should stop hiring or stop actively recruiting diverse candidates.” The New York Times reported last month on the issue, citing current and former employees who said supervisors in the wealth-management division had instructed them to interview Black and female candidates for positions that had already been promised to someone else. The paper earlier reported on the memo. ― BLOOMBERG NEWS

TECHNOLOGY

EU says new phones, tablets, laptops must use common charger by 2026

The European Union on Tuesday reached an agreement that will require all new smartphones, tablets, and laptops to use a common charger by 2026. The policy is an attempt to address the well-known consumer frustration of having a drawer full of chargers — some for Apple devices, others for portable speakers or hand-held gaming systems. It represented an unusual level of involvement by a government regulator in product design decisions. Policymakers said the move would cut down on electronic waste. But the new law had been opposed by companies including Apple, which said that it would prevent new charging technologies from developing. Under the law, a European standards body would be in charge of considering future charger designs for all devices. By 2024, all new mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, handheld video game devices, headphones, portable speakers, keyboards, mice, earbuds, and other portable devices will need USB-C charging ports, the European Commission announced. By 2026, the law will apply to laptops. Companies will also be required to sell devices without a charger to reduce the number of chargers in circulation. ― NEW YORK TIMES

ECONOMY

World Bank cuts global growth outlook on stagflation fears

The World Bank cut its forecast for global economic expansion in 2022 further, warning that several years of above-average inflation and below-average growth lie ahead with potentially destabilizing consequences for low- and middle-income economies. “The world economy is again in danger,” President David Malpass said in the foreword of the latest edition of the lender’s Global Economic Prospects report released Tuesday. “It is facing high inflation and slow growth at the same time. Even if a global recession is averted, the pain of stagflation could persist for several years — unless major supply increases are set in motion.” The Washington-based lender reduced its estimate for global growth this year to 2.9 percent from a January prediction of 4.1 percent and April’s 3.2 percent estimate due to a surge in energy and food prices, supply disruptions triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a drive by central banks globally to increase interest rates from rock-bottom levels. The world economy expanded 5.7 percent in 2021 after the pandemic triggered the deepest global recession since World War II. Central banks are battling a worse-than-anticipated inflation surge spurred by disruptions in the supply of goods, energy, and food amid lockdowns in key production hubs in China and the war in Ukraine. More than 60 monetary authorities — including the Bank of England and the Federal Reserve — have raised interest rates this year, and the European Central Bank may start within months. ― BLOOMBERG NEWS

TECHNOLOGY

Driverless trucks to deliver toilet paper to Sam’s Club stores

Self-driving trucks will soon make deliveries to Walmart Inc.’s Sam’s Club stores in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, marking a significant expansion of autonomous vehicles operating in live traffic. Gatik will partner with Georgia-Pacific to drop off goods such as plates, Dixie cups, and toilet paper to 34 of the warehouse stores starting in July, the companies said in a statement Tuesday. The midsize trucks with 26-foot trailers are categorized as Class 6 vehicles, which are smaller than the Class 8 big rigs that currently handle the job. The trucks will operate on fixed routes around the clock, seven days a week, and Gatik has its eye on expanding beyond North Texas. “We’re starting out in the Dallas market but the focus will be on rolling it out nationwide,” Gatik chief executive Gautam Narang said in an interview. The goal is to disrupt short-haul networks that were traditionally served by trucks with 53-foot trailers, he said. While the Gatik vehicles serving Georgia-Pacific won’t replace Sam’s Club drivers, Walmart is sure to be watching closely as it pays more for truckers. The company said in April that it would raise starting pay to as much as $110,000 a year. ― BLOOMBERG NEWS