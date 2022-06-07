US investigating complaints that Honda engines won’t restart

The US government’s road safety agency is investigating complaints that the fuel-saving stop-start system on some Honda Pilot SUVs can fail to restart.

Owners complained that the engine won’t restart on its own from a complete stop at a traffic light or intersection with the stop-start feature in use. Some complained that a jump start was needed to get the motor going again.

The probe covers nearly 195,000 Pilots from the 2016 through 2020 model years, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.