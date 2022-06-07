Elevate that espresso martini

Mr. Black Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur, a hand-bottled spirit that’s worth adding to your liquor cabinet. Handout

An espresso martini or a riff on an old-fashioned could turn into a favorite cocktail with Mr. Black Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur, a hand-bottled spirit that’s worth adding to your liquor cabinet. The Australian company located north of Sydney, both a roaster and distillery, cold brews the coffee under nitrogen with ethically sourced Arabica coffees and blends it with Australian wheat vodka. The result is a drink with a strong coffee aroma and concentrated tastes of bittersweet chocolate and caramel. A 1-ounce pour has less than half the caffeine as a single espresso. It’s so delicious you might enjoy it simply on the rocks. You also may wonder if there is actually a Mr. Black. The co-founder Tom Baker, a designer, says he merely invented the name while walking to work one day musing about the rich black color of the liqueur. (Around $30 for 750 ml.) Available at Total Wine and Kappy’s locations, and many other wine and spirit shops.