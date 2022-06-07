A gift for dads (and dentists): craft beer caramels

Hilliards Chocolates, the decades-old chocolate shops on the South Shore, collaborated with Shovel Town Brewery in North Easton to create craft beer caramels, which just might be an ideal gift for a beer-loving dad or granddad on Father’s Day. The caramels are flavored with the brewery’s Double IPA, then dipped in chocolate, and topped with a sprinkle of hops and pretzel salt. The beer flavor stands out in the rich, gooey caramels, and the crunch of the salty crystals adds to the joy. Hilliards is also crafting Beer Brittle cooked in copper pots. They use their regular peanut brittle recipe blended with freshly brewed beer from Shovel Town and laced with Spanish peanuts, which yields a buttery, sweet, nutty, crunchy treat with a distinct beer finish. The Craft Beer Collection box includes both. $18.95 for 15 caramels; $9.50 for a .33-pound bag of brittle. Craft Beer Collection includes 12 caramels and 8 ounces of brittle for $32. Available at Hilliards Chocolates locations, or go to hilliardscandy.com/collections/seasonal-specialties.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND