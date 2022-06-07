fb-pixel Skip to main content
FOOD

A new twist in the snack lineup: hard pretzel bites from Eastern Standard Provisions

The crunchy, chubby, bronzed bits (no two are alike) come in three hardy flavors that give the pretzels some complexity

By Ann Trieger Kurland Globe Correspondent,Updated June 7, 2022, 1 hour ago
The pretzels come in three flavors, including Maui Onion Mustard.Handout

Several years ago, the snack company Eastern Standard Provisions introduced artisanal Bavarian-style (soft) pretzels in various shapes and sizes with names like Wheelhouse, Topknot, Ribbon, and the stick-shaped Turnbuckle. Now, the company, founded by restaurateur Garrett Harker with baker Lauren Moran, has added a new twist to the lineup — Sourdough Hard Pretzel Pieces. The crunchy, chubby, bronzed bits (no two are alike) come in three hardy flavors that give the pretzels some complexity — Honey Butter, lightly sweet and buttery; Maui Onion Mustard, onion-y and tangy; and the darker, zesty Chili Lime that leaves your tongue tingly. You’ll need a full-bodied beer to stand up to these. You might toss some on top of a salad instead of croutons. The pretzels come in resealable pouches to maintain freshness and for easy on-the-go snacking ($8.99 for 8 ounces; $24.99 for the three varieties). To order, go to esprovisions.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND

Advertisement

Ann Trieger Kurland can be reached at anntrieger@gmail.com.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video