A new twist in the snack lineup: hard pretzel bites from Eastern Standard Provisions

The pretzels come in three flavors, including Maui Onion Mustard. Handout

Several years ago, the snack company Eastern Standard Provisions introduced artisanal Bavarian-style (soft) pretzels in various shapes and sizes with names like Wheelhouse, Topknot, Ribbon, and the stick-shaped Turnbuckle. Now, the company, founded by restaurateur Garrett Harker with baker Lauren Moran, has added a new twist to the lineup — Sourdough Hard Pretzel Pieces. The crunchy, chubby, bronzed bits (no two are alike) come in three hardy flavors that give the pretzels some complexity — Honey Butter, lightly sweet and buttery; Maui Onion Mustard, onion-y and tangy; and the darker, zesty Chili Lime that leaves your tongue tingly. You’ll need a full-bodied beer to stand up to these. You might toss some on top of a salad instead of croutons. The pretzels come in resealable pouches to maintain freshness and for easy on-the-go snacking ($8.99 for 8 ounces; $24.99 for the three varieties). To order, go to esprovisions.com.