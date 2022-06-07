Recipe: Don’t fuss with pastry for this crustless quiche with asparagus and goat cheese

Serves 4

A creamy quiche never goes out of style, and is a great way to incorporate the vegetable of the moment. Right now, that means local asparagus. Depending on your mood or even what's in your fridge, you can pretty much put a quiche together with a simple custard of eggs, milk or cream, and cheese. You could add bacon or ham, but here the asparagus is paired with tangy goat cheese in a crustless version, perfect for a light supper with a salad or breakfast for weekend guests. No fussing with pastry. For the silkiest, creamiest filling, use whole eggs and extra yolks with heavy cream. Your custard will still be delicious if you want to dial down the cream and use half and half or whole milk. A little flour blended into the custard helps bind the filling, so it doesn't turn watery in the oven. Finally, a low and slow bake lets the eggs cook gently so you achieve the velvety smooth texture you're hoping for.

Butter (for the dish) 1 tablespoon unsalted butter 12 ounces asparagus, tough ends snapped off, spears cut into 1-inch lengths 3 scallions, thinly sliced 3 tablespoons water 3 ounces plain goat cheese, crumbled 1½ cups heavy cream, half and half, or whole milk 2 eggs plus 3 extra yolks 1 teaspoon salt ¼ teaspoon black pepper 2 tablespoons flour 1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

1. Set the oven at 300 degrees. Butter a round 9-inch baking dish or ceramic tart pan that is at least 1 1/2 inches deep. Have on hand a rimmed baking sheet.

2. In a large skillet over medium heat, melt the 1 tablespoon butter. Add the asparagus, scallions, and water. Cover the pan and cook the vegetables for 5 to 6 minutes, or until the asparagus is tender but not browned. Add more water, 1 tablespoon at a time, if the pan is dry. Cool the mixture for 5 minutes. Spread it in the baking dish or tart pan. Sprinkle with goat cheese.

3. In a blender, combine the cream, half and half, or whole milk with the eggs, extra yolks, salt, pepper, and flour. Blend until smooth. Pour the custard over the asparagus mixture. Sprinkle the chives and parsley on top.

4. Set the dish on the baking sheet. Transfer to the oven and bake for 45 to 50 minutes, or until the custard is set and the top is lightly browned. (An instant-read thermometer will register 160 degrees.)

5. Let the quiche sit for 10 minutes. Cut into wedges.

Sally Pasley Vargas