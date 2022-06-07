Recipe: Marinate olives with orange, thyme, and red pepper for a quick accompaniment to grilled fish

Makes 1 1/2 pints or enough to serve 6

Many years ago, a friend who is an extraordinary cook would make her own marinated olives and pop them into the microwave before serving them, so they were barely warm and tasted wonderful. You can warm these olives for a few seconds or simply let them sit at room temperature for half an hour to take away the fridge chill. Use olives in brine, rather than the oil-cured variety. Heat them in a little olive oil, then stir in strips of orange rind, whole cloves of garlic, crushed red pepper, thyme sprigs, and bay leaf. They're deliciously messy as hors d'oeuvres (use small plates) or set a spoonful beside grilled fish or a grain salad.

3 cups mixed olives in brine with pits (black, green, red, or a mix) ½ cup olive oil 3 strips pared orange rind 2 cloves garlic, peeled, left whole, and lightly smashed ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper, or more to taste 3 sprigs fresh thyme 2 bay leaves

1. Have on hand two 1-pint jars.

2. In a saucepan over very low heat, heat the olives and olive oil until the mixture is warm. Do not let the oil become too hot or come to a boil.

3. Transfer the olives and olive oil to a bowl. Add the orange rind, garlic, crushed red pepper, thyme sprigs, and bay leaves. Stir well. Set aside until the olives are no longer warm.

4. Tip the olives and all the seasonings into the jars. Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 month.

Sheryl Julian