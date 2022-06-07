Recipe: Pickle sweet onions in rice vinegar to go with grills on lazy summer nights

Makes 1 quart or enough to serve 6

Sweet onions don't have the bite that regular onions do, which makes them perfect for this mild pickling treatment with rice vinegar. Slice the onions thinly, push them into rings, and sprinkle them with salt, sugar, the vinegar, and a few oregano stems. Pack them into a canning jar. To get them to pickle quickly and evenly, set the jar on its side in the fridge and turn it every so often for two hours so the vinegar seasons the rings all over. That's all the time you need. Pull them from the fridge when something's on the grill and you need a crunchy, piquant spoonful on the plate.

2 medium sweet onions, such as Vidalia, Walla Walla, OSO Sweet, Maui ½ teaspoon salt ½ teaspoon sugar, or more to taste ½ cup seasoned rice vinegar 3 sprigs fresh oregano

1. Have on hand a 1-quart canning jar or another jar with the same capacity.

2. Slice the onions thinly into rings from stem to root. In a large shallow bowl (you need plenty of room to be able to turn the onions later), push through the rings to separate them. Sprinkle with salt and sugar and toss well.

3. Add the vinegar and oregano stems. Toss again. Let the onions sit at room temperature for 30 minutes, turning them often.

4. Pack them into the jar. Cover tightly and set the jar on a plate on its side. Refrigerate. Turn the jar every 30 minutes for 2 hours, or until all the onions are marinated. Refrigerate for up to 1 week.

Sheryl Julian