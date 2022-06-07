fb-pixel Skip to main content

Recipe: Pickle sweet onions in rice vinegar to go with grills on lazy summer nights

By Sheryl Julian Globe Correspondent,Updated June 7, 2022, 48 minutes ago
2-Hour Pickled Sweet Onions.Sheryl Julian

Makes 1 quart or enough to serve 6

Sweet onions don't have the bite that regular onions do, which makes them perfect for this mild pickling treatment with rice vinegar. Slice the onions thinly, push them into rings, and sprinkle them with salt, sugar, the vinegar, and a few oregano stems. Pack them into a canning jar. To get them to pickle quickly and evenly, set the jar on its side in the fridge and turn it every so often for two hours so the vinegar seasons the rings all over. That's all the time you need. Pull them from the fridge when something's on the grill and you need a crunchy, piquant spoonful on the plate.

2medium sweet onions, such as Vidalia, Walla Walla, OSO Sweet, Maui
½teaspoon salt
½teaspoon sugar, or more to taste
½cup seasoned rice vinegar
3sprigs fresh oregano

1. Have on hand a 1-quart canning jar or another jar with the same capacity.

2. Slice the onions thinly into rings from stem to root. In a large shallow bowl (you need plenty of room to be able to turn the onions later), push through the rings to separate them. Sprinkle with salt and sugar and toss well.

3. Add the vinegar and oregano stems. Toss again. Let the onions sit at room temperature for 30 minutes, turning them often.

4. Pack them into the jar. Cover tightly and set the jar on a plate on its side. Refrigerate. Turn the jar every 30 minutes for 2 hours, or until all the onions are marinated. Refrigerate for up to 1 week.

Sheryl Julian

Sheryl Julian can be reached at sheryl.julian@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @sheryljulian.

