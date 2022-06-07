Recipe: A quick Spanish romesco sauce has lively seasonings and a striking color

Serves 6

Romesco, a striking sauce with a burnt orange color, comes from Catalonia in Spain. It's typically made with charred red peppers that have been grilled and peeled. To give the sauce body, some fresh breadcrumbs and blanched almonds are whirred in. Instead of grilling and peeling red bell peppers, which you can do, of course, this version starts with bottled red peppers, which work well with all the other seasonings. Use thick slices of a baguette or a dinner roll for the breadcrumbs, slivered almonds (because whole blanched almonds are hard to find), and flavor the puree with crushed red pepper, Spanish pimenton (smoked paprika), fire-roasted chopped tomatoes, and sherry vinegar. All the ingredients go into a food processor in stages, until the finished sauce is almost smooth, holds its shape, and has enough crushed red pepper and vinegar to give it a lively taste.

1 jar (8 ounces) roasted red peppers (without liquid), cut into 1-inch pieces 2 slices (1-inch thick) baguette or other crusty bread or a small slider roll or dinner roll, cut into 1-inch pieces 2 cloves garlic, chopped ¾ cup blanched slivered almonds ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper, or more to taste ½ teaspoon pimenton (Spanish smoked paprika) ½ teaspoon salt, or more to taste ½ cup canned fire-roasted or regular diced tomatoes (without liquid) 2 tablespoons sherry vinegar or red wine vinegar, or more to taste 2 tablespoons olive oil Olive oil (for sprinkling) Extra crushed red pepper (for garnish)

1. In a food processor, combine the roasted peppers, bread or roll, garlic, almonds, crushed red pepper, pimenton, and salt. Pulse the mixture until it is coarsely chopped. Add the tomatoes and sherry. Pulse again until the mixture is finely chopped.

2. Remove the cap from the feed tube. With the motor running, pour in the olive oil in a thin stream until it is all added. Work the puree until it is almost smooth, scraping down the sides of the work bowl once or twice. Taste for seasoning and add more crushed red pepper, salt, or vinegar, if you like. Refrigerate in a covered container for up to 1 week.

3. Transfer the romesco to a bowl. Use the back of a spoon or a palette knife to smooth the top. Sprinkle with olive oil and crushed red pepper.

Sheryl Julian