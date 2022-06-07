fb-pixel Skip to main content

Recipe: Spicy, pretty, salmon-colored sriracha mayo takes just minutes to whip up

By Sheryl Julian Globe Correspondent,Updated June 7, 2022, 48 minutes ago
Sriracha Mayonnaise.Sheryl Julian

Serves 6

Start with mayonnaise and stir in sriracha -- or any chile-garlic sauce -- to make this spicy, pretty, salmon-colored sauce. The only other ingredients are bottled white horseradish and lemon juice, so the prep is just minutes. Add a spoonful to a plate of grilled chicken or use it to spread onto crostini, and top with a slice of hard-cooked egg.

1cup mayonnaise
Juice of 1/2 lemon, or more to taste
2tablespoons sriracha, or more to taste
1teaspoon bottled white horseradish

1. In a bowl, whisk the mayonnaise and lemon juice until smooth.

2. Add the sriracha and horseradish and whisk until they are thoroughly blended. Taste for seasoning and add more lemon juice or sriracha, if you like. Refrigerate in a covered container for up to 1 week.

Sheryl Julian

Sheryl Julian can be reached at sheryl.julian@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @sheryljulian.

