Recipe: Spicy, pretty, salmon-colored sriracha mayo takes just minutes to whip up

Serves 6

Start with mayonnaise and stir in sriracha -- or any chile-garlic sauce -- to make this spicy, pretty, salmon-colored sauce. The only other ingredients are bottled white horseradish and lemon juice, so the prep is just minutes. Add a spoonful to a plate of grilled chicken or use it to spread onto crostini, and top with a slice of hard-cooked egg.

1 cup mayonnaise Juice of 1/2 lemon, or more to taste 2 tablespoons sriracha, or more to taste 1 teaspoon bottled white horseradish

1. In a bowl, whisk the mayonnaise and lemon juice until smooth.

2. Add the sriracha and horseradish and whisk until they are thoroughly blended. Taste for seasoning and add more lemon juice or sriracha, if you like. Refrigerate in a covered container for up to 1 week.

Sheryl Julian