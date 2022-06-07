Recipe: Tart spring rhubarb shines in these streusel-topped muffins

Makes 14 to 16

For many bakers, rhubarb signals the arrival of spring -- the first crop ready for harvest. Rhubarb, which resembles a red stalk of celery, is often paired with strawberries and baked in a pie, yet fans of the tart stalks often make it the star of a confection without a companion fruit. Farmers' markets boast tables heaped with the crimson stems right now. The red stalks are incredibly easy to grow in your own garden, but can't be harvested until the third year. If your plant is an abundant producer, chop the rhubarb into small pieces and freeze them for almost any recipe that calls for fresh rhubarb. These straightforward muffins, with a brown-sugar streusel topping, are made in a bowl without a mixer, with Greek yogurt and vegetable oil. The recipe makes slightly more than one pan's worth of muffins. If you have two tins, bake them all at once; otherwise bake them in two batches.

STREUSEL

½ cup flour ⅓ cup brown sugar ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon Pinch of salt 4 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cut into small pieces

1. In a bowl, stir together the flour, brown sugar, cinnamon, and salt.

2. With a pastry blender or 2 blunt knives, cut the butter into the flour until the mixture resembles sand with pea-sized clumps. If necessary, use your fingers to blend in the butter. Set aside.

BATTER

2½ cups flour ¼ teaspoon salt 1 tablespoon baking powder 1 cup granulated sugar 2 eggs ½ cup vegetable oil 1 cup plain Greek yogurt ½ cup milk 2 teaspoons vanilla extract 2½ cups chopped rhubarb

1. Set the oven at 375 degrees. Line a standard muffin tin (or 2 tins) with paper cups. Have on hand a 3-ounce (2 1/2-inch wide) ice cream scoop or a large metal spoon.

2. In a large bowl, whisk the flour, salt, baking powder, and granulated sugar.

3. In another bowl, whisk the eggs, oil, yogurt, milk and vanilla.

4. With a rubber spatula, fold the egg mixture into the flour mixture. When the liquids are almost fully incorporated, add the rhubarb and fold gently.

5. With the scoop or spoon, fill the muffin cups. You should get 14 to 16. Sprinkle the tops with streusel.

6. Transfer the muffin tin to the oven and bake for 18 to 20 minutes, turning the tin from front to back halfway through baking, or until the muffins spring back when pressed on top and a slewer inserted into the center comes out clean.

7. If using 1 tin, line additional muffin cups with paper liners and bake the remaining batter in the same way. Lift out the muffins and set them on a wire rack to cool. Store in an airtight container.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick