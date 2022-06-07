There’s an official whisky of the 2022 US Open in Brookline

A special golf tournament calls for a special spirit pairing, and the Scotch whisky brand DeWar’s, in partnership with the tournament, has created something for the occasion. Dewar’s 19, “The Champions Edition” marks the second release in the series, following last year’s blend also timed to coincide with the Open.

This year’s tournament takes place from June 16-19; it’s been held here three times before, the first in 1913 and most recently in 1988. It’s that four-times-a-century cadence, as well as the exclusivity of the course, that gives the event its aura.

Even for a sports-obsessed region like Greater Boston, the arrival of the 2022 US Open Championship at The Country Club in Brookline is a big deal.

Finalizing the blend for the tournament’s official Scotch isn’t easy, according to DeWar’s master blender Stephanie Macleod.

“Creating a new blend starts with the inventory,” says Macleod. “My team interrogates the stocks, identifies possible casks, and then sampling begins.”

Prior to tasting, small glass bottles with black caps are lined up by make and cask number order. Each bottle bears a white label containing details of the spirit, the age, the cask type, and the alcoholic strength. From there, it’s a lot of smelling and swirling the liquids in tulip glasses, and then sipping and mixing, to assess the flavors of each.

“It might take several attempts before we land on the correct profile,” says Macleod.

Once the blend is selected, it’s then double-aged in oak casks for up to a month. From there, it’s added into first-fill bourbon casks, new American oak casks, and first-fill rye casks and finished for several months. The result is a “19-year-old whisky that on the nose has a combination of vanilla and wood spices, followed on the palate by flavor notes of dried apricot, butterscotch, and hints of vanilla,” says Macleod.

Followers of the DeWar’s US Open series of whiskeys should note that last year’s version was finished exclusively in American bourbon casks, resulting in a spirit with rich notes of honey, toffee, and ripe cherries.

The upcoming US Open golf tournament, of course, would be a fine place to try Dewar’s 19, “The Champions Edition,” though the bottles are also being sold in retail stores for about $79.99 each. There’s an official cocktail of the tournament, too. The DeWar’s lemon wedge is a blend of 1½ ounces Dewar’s 12-year-old scotch, 3 ounces club soda, and 2 ounces lemonade, combined over ice and stirred, then garnished with a lemon.





Gary Dzen can be reached at gary.dzen@globe.com.