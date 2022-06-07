10,000 salmon stocked in the Quabbin Reservoir, state officials say

Thousands of salmon were stocked in the Quabbin Reservoir last month, the Massachusetts Department of Fish and Game said in a tweet Tuesday.

The salmon were stocked at the Quabbin Reservoir by MassWildlife, officials said.

The Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife, or MassWildlife, restocked the reservoir “with its annual allotment of 10,000 landlocked salmon raised at their Palmer Fish Hatchery,” according to the tweet.

The salmon can be harvested in about three years, once the fish reach the minimum size of 15 inches, Fish and Game said.

