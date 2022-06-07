fb-pixel Skip to main content

10,000 salmon stocked in the Quabbin Reservoir, state officials say

By Matt Yan Globe Correspondent,Updated June 7, 2022, 13 minutes ago
The salmon were stocked at the Quabbin Reservoir by MassWildlife, officials said.Massachusetts Department of Fish and Game

Thousands of salmon were stocked in the Quabbin Reservoir last month, the Massachusetts Department of Fish and Game said in a tweet Tuesday.

The Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife, or MassWildlife, restocked the reservoir “with its annual allotment of 10,000 landlocked salmon raised at their Palmer Fish Hatchery,” according to the tweet.

The salmon can be harvested in about three years, once the fish reach the minimum size of 15 inches, Fish and Game said.

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video