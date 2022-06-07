22-year-old woman drowns at Nahant pool

Nahant police and firefighters responded to a 911 call about 3 p.m. reporting an unresponsive woman at the club, according to a brief statement from Police Chief Timothy Furlong and Fire Chief Austin Antrim.

A 22-year-old woman died in an apparent drowning at the Cary Street Club in Nahant on Tuesday, officials said.

The woman, whose identity was not released, was taken to Salem Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to the statement. The incident is under investigation.

Nahant officials deferred further comment to the Essex district attorney’s office, which did not immediately respond to an inquiry late Tuesday afternoon. The Cary Street Club could not be reached for comment.

Advertisement

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.