Boston averaging 202 new COVID-19 cases a day with 8.8 percent positivity rate, health officials say

“As of June 3, the City of Boston is averaging 202 new positive COVID-19 cases per day,” the tweet said. “The community positivity rate is now at 8.8%.”

The City of Boston posted the current positivity rate to its official Twitter feed Tuesday morning.

Boston’s community positivity rate for COVID-19 currently sits at 8.8 percent, nearly 4 percentage points higher than the 5 percent level that public health specialists consider a “threshold of concern.”

Community positivity was one of three key metrics Mayor Michelle Wu was watching while considering whether to drop the city’s indoor vaccine mandate in mid-February.

Advertisement

She wanted the number to go below the 5 percent “threshold of concern.” (The other two metrics, percentage of occupied ICU beds and number of adult hospitalizations, remain below thresholds set by the city.)

In a recent statement, the Boston Public Health Commission put out a list of COVID safety tips for the spring season of commencement ceremonies and other large events.

“Attendees should be strongly encouraged to get fully vaccinated and boosted prior to the event,” said the statement issued June 1. “Please consider sending reminder communications prior to the event.”

The commission added that attendees should wear face coverings indoors.

“Attendees should be strongly encouraged or required to wear face masks during indoor events,” the statement said. “We strongly recommend that individuals at high risk for severe COVID-19 disease, such as seniors, those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised, and those who are not fully vaccinated, use masks during indoor events given current COVID-19 community levels.”

The commission said limiting “consumption of food and beverages during events, particularly those that are hosted indoors, may help to minimize mask removals. Medical grade face masks should be made available during the event for attendees. Hand sanitizer should be readily available.”

Advertisement

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.