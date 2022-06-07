Boston Latin Academy students plan walkout Tuesday to protest gun violence

“It directly impacts us, especially as students in schools,” said Eva Chapuran, one of the organizers. “We really just wanted to call attention to the fact that we, as students, just don’t feel safe and we want change because it’s not okay that someone is just able to have a gun and come into a school.”

After seeing a post from Students Demand Action last week about plans for national walkouts at other schools , a handful of Boston Latin Academy tenth graders were inspired to to do the same.

Students at Boston Latin Academy plan to walkout at noon Tuesday to protest against gun violence in schools following the recent shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, the deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade.

During the walkout, students will be handed postcards to write to senators who are in opposition of gun control legislation.

Half of the postcards will have a blank space for students to write their names and any personal messages to legislators. The other half of the postcard will have four demands related to gun control the students want lawmakers to act upon: universal background checks, a ban on assault weapons, raising the age to purchase firearms to 21, and closing private gun sale loopholes.

“There are obviously so many more issues within gun violence that need to be addressed but, at this time, we felt like with the legislation that’s coming up in Congress and with the conversation that’s happening, that those were demands that we felt were realistic and will also make a big impact in stopping mass shootings,” said Clare Ablett, another organizer.

Another student organizer, Lola Roberts, said the topic of gun violence has become “a big discussion” among their friends and peers at school but not so much in the classroom. She added that when tragedies like the Uvalde shooting happen “teachers are like, ‘oh, now we need to talk about it,’ instead of proactively talking about it” and she wants that to change.

Ablett echoed Roberts and said that even though the school stopped class to talk about ammunition that was found on campus last month, the conversations shouldn’t be limited to events that happen locally.

When she sees news about a school mass shooting in other parts of the country, Ablett said she immediately starts to think “that could be me, that could be my school” and wants students to be given a place to talk about those feelings.

The students said they are not sure what the turn out will be, but are hoping people can see there are actions they can take that can make a difference.

“I just hope that they see that students really have an opinion,” Chapuran said. “We pay attention and we see what is happening and we want people to see how that impacts us as students.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.













Adria Watson can be reached at adria.watson@globe.com.