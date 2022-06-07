Boston police warn Celtic fans about counterfeit NBA Finals ticket scams

Boston police on Tuesday warned Celtics fans looking to buy tickets to Game 3 and subsequent games of the NBA Finals to only make purchases from official ticket brokers, cautioning that other parties offering tickets may in fact be hawking phony ones.

The Police Department posted a statement about counterfeit ticket scams to its official website Tuesday, one day before the Celtics take on the Golden State Warriors in a pivotal Game 3 matchup at TD Garden. The best-of-seven championship series is currently tied at 1-1.

“The Boston Police would like to take this opportunity to remind fans to be wary of counterfeits when purchasing tickets for the upcoming NBA Finals between the Celtics and the Golden State Warriors,” the statement said. “The BPD encourages fans to only buy tickets from authorized ticket agencies. Fans who purchase tickets from a secondary source are taking a chance and do so at the buyer’s own risk.”