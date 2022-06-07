Cambridge City Council selects first Asian American city manager

Huang, 39, who grew up in Lexington and attended Harvard College and Harvard Business School, said he was “deeply honored by the City Council’s vote and their trust.”

Huang will succeed Louis A. DePasquale, who plans to retire on July 5, according to a statement Tuesday from Cambridge officials. DePasquale, who previously served as Cambridge’s assistant city manager for fiscal affairs, took the top job in 2016.

Yi-An Huang, a Boston Medical Center executive, was selected Monday by the Cambridge City Council to be the first Asian American to serve as city manager, following a five-month search process, officials said.

“I’m really excited to build on the incredible strengths of our city and to make Cambridge work for everyone,” Huang said in an interview, “especially for those in our community who are struggling or who historically have been marginalized.”

Huang, who has lived in Cambridge more than 15 years and has three children in Cambridge Public Schools, has served since last year as executive director of Boston Medical Center’s Hospital Clinical Operations and has worked for the hospital about a decade. This is his first municipal job.

City Councilor Patty Nolan, who served on the search committee, said Huang impressed her from the start.

“His answers on the application stood out for one of the more thoughtful answers I’ve ever seen on ‘What is your leadership and management style?’” she said. “Once we interviewed him, he blew me away with the way he was able to take really complex subjects, talk about them from the perspective of a vision … and yet a practicality of how it is he might approach them.”

Nolan said Huang would bring a fresh perspective to municipal government after a series of city managers who rose to that job after working closely with their predecessor in the city’s finance department.

“This represents, I believe, a transition to new Cambridge — a new, vibrant city who is deciding on a leader who has the potential to be a transformational leader, to take us from good to great,” she said. “Cambridge does some really good things, and yet we still have a long way to go in so many areas.”

Huang said his top priorities include addressing climate change and providing more affordable housing and sustainable public transportation, while communicating with city residents about both achievements and disappointments.

“I really want us to be as committed to learning and adapting as we are to being the best,” he said. “I think sometimes … government can feel risk-averse because the cost of making a mistake is high. … But I think we need to be more honest with everybody.”

He’s also conscious that he is a symbol to some people, including a local Asian American father who texted Huang a photo of himself and his children watching at City Hall on Monday as Huang was selected.

“It was very touching,” Huang said. “I do think that there are parts of representation that really matter, and I’m honored to … be in this position.”

