The dry streak is coming to an end

There will be some more cloudiness by sunset, which is 8:18 p.m. If you’re a morning person, you’re probably quite excited about the fact that it gets light before 5 a.m. these days with sunrise at 5:07 this morning.

It’s been a dry spring and comparatively warm. These two facts have come together to create early drought conditions.

Highs will reach around 80 Tuesday afternoon. WeatherBELL

Showers will arrive in the wee hours of Wednesday morning, and there could be some downpours and even the rumble of thunder. I expect most of the rainfall from this first round to be over by mid-morning, although it will remain cloudy and muggy. An additional shower is not out of the question for Wednesday afternoon.

We’ve had low humidity for many days, but this will change tomorrow through Thursday. Dew points will rise into the 60s and that sticky feeling will continue unabated until Friday.

Moist air with high humidity and dew points in the 60s will envelope southern New England Thursday. WeatherBell

More rain will arrive Thursday, caused by a small area of low pressure. As long as it tracks close enough to southern New England, we’re all going to receive a good soaking. If the system were to stay a little farther south, the heaviest rain may not make it into Boston, but I don’t think any of us are going to miss it completely. Between the two rainfall episodes, a solid inch of rain is likely in some areas, with some areas seeing thunderstorms and some places receiving less rain.

Temperatures with the clouds and the showers will generally be just under 80 degrees on Wednesday and stay in the low- to mid-70s on Thursday.

The NAM model predicts that regions will get a healthy dose of rain Wednesday and Thursday. This predictive map shows the rainfall expected over this 48-hour period. WeatherBELL

A couple of days of rain should cleanse the air of the remaining pine pollen, the greenish-yellow stuff you’ve all been observing. Grains of pine pollen are larger than in other tree and grass ponds, and therefore we can see it everywhere. Although somewhat counterintuitive, the larger sizes mean you’re also less likely to be allergic to it. If you feel like your allergies are bothering you, it could actually be grass pollen, which has also risen in the past couple of weeks and is a more likely allergen.

A haze of pine pollen can be seen in the distance on Route 95 this week. Dave Epstein

Sunshine will return for the end of the work week. It’ll be a beautiful Friday.

The weekend will be not so perfect, with more showers arriving sometime Saturday. Sunday so far is looking like it will be the better of the two weekend days at this point, with a lower risk of any showers and more sunshine.