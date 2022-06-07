Fallen tree strikes several vehicles in the South End

A large tree fell on “multiple cars” in the South End on Tuesday evening, but no injuries were reported, according to Boston police.
Police received a call reporting a downed tree near 78 Waltham St. at 5:46 p.m., according to Officer Kim Tavares, a Boston police spokeswoman.
There was no information available about the number of vehicles that were struck or the extent of the damage, she said.
The departments of Public Works and Parks and Recreation were notified, and police stayed at the scene awaiting parks department officials to help remove the tree, Tavares said.
No further information was immediately available.
Advertisement
Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.