Gas prices in Mass. hit record $5 per gallon

In Suffolk County, the average cost of a gallon of regular unleaded was $5.11. On Martha’s Vineyard, the average was $5.93 per gallon, and on Nantucket, it was $5.78, according to AAA.

On Tuesday, the average price of regular unleaded gasoline reached $5 per gallon — that’s up from $4.34 a gallon a month ago, and $2.93 one year ago, according to data from AAA.

Gas prices remained high in other parts of New England as well. In Connecticut the average price of regular was $4.92; in New Hampshire it was $4.94; in Vermont it was $4.95; in Rhode Island it was $4.97, and $5 in Maine, AAA stated.

The national average went up to $4.91 a gallon on Tuesday, which was also a record high.

The state with the highest average gas prices was California, where the average reached a whopping $6.37 a gallon on Tuesday.

At the Shell gas station at 181 Main St. in Hudson, manager Mike Clough said he’s never seen prices surge so high before.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” Clough said in a phone interview. “It’s not good.”

Unleaded regular gas now sells there for $4.99 a gallon. But that hasn’t kept drivers from fueling up there, and his loyal customers keep coming back.

“Nobody’s coming in complaining,” Clough said. “It is what it is. There’s not much anybody can do about it.”

It’s a sentiment shared by many across the country right now.

“People are still fueling up, despite these high prices,” AAA spokesman Andrew Gross said in a statement. “At some point, drivers may change their daily driving habits or lifestyle due to these high prices, but we are not there yet.”

Citing data from the Energy Information Administration, AAA said total domestic gasoline stocks decreased last week while demand for gasoline demand grew, which contributed to the increase in prices at the pump.

“Coupled with volatile crude oil prices, pump prices will likely remain elevated as long as demand grows and supply remains tight,” AAA officials said in a statement.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.