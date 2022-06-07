‘Glook-sister’: Golden State Warriors try their best — but fail — to pronounce Massachusetts towns

“We’re heading to Boston today so you know the guys had to try and get familiar with their new surroundings,” the team tweeted this week.

In a video posted to Twitter Monday, ahead of their trip to Boston’s TD Garden to take on the Celtics in Game 3 and 4 of the NBA Finals , players from the Golden State Warriors tried to brush up on the region’s landscape by pronouncing some tricky names of Massachusetts communities.

If they want to win the championship, they’ll need to do better than this on the court.

The keyword here is try.

In the two-minute clip, which has been viewed more than 70,000 times, several players make humorous, good-natured attempts at sounding out the names of unpredictably pronounced municipalities, particularly those that end in “-cester” and “-borough.”

Advertisement

“Uh, what is this?” says forward Otto Porter Jr. when challenged to take a crack at Gloucester. “Glooks-sister?”

Other players also missed the mark.

“Glue...curse...ter,” said guard Gary Payton II. “I don’t [know].” Additional missed attempts included “Glaw-kester,” and “Glow-Sister.”

Of course, this type of challenge wouldn’t be complete without including Scituate, a coastal town with a confounding name that left Porter Jr. stunned.

“Oh, wow,” he says in the video montage. “That’s a city?!”

Some players didn’t dare try to unravel the mystery behind the syllables that make up the South Shore town’s name, with one player simply laughing at the sight of it while Payton II blurted out “Suffocate.”

In one attempt, a player’s guess came out more like a catchy tune you might sing to yourself while walking merrily down the street: “Skit ... skitoots. Si ... Ski ... Skitoots.”

Players also tried their hand at Billerica, Tyngsborough, Leicester, and perhaps the most mispronounced city, Worcester, which is often called “War-chester.” (To his credit, Porter Jr. did get Tyngsborough, which even spellcheck doesn’t recognize as a word).

Advertisement

Although they’re the home team’s rivals, some Celtics fans still gave the Warriors some recognition for their tongue-in-cheek endeavor, particularly when it came to a North Shore community known to stump out-of-towners.

“Nailed it,” police from Tewksbury said in a tweet to the team after some players pronounced it right on the first try.

The Warriors certainly aren’t the first group to call out Massachusetts for the unique spellings and pronunciations of many of its communities. In 2015, Buzzfeed released a video of people from other parts of the country trying to say many of the same municipalities featured in the team’s clip.

The series is now tied, 1-1, after the Celtics fell to the Warriors, 107-88, on Sunday night. But now the Warriors must face the Celtics on their home floor, cheered on by frenzied fans from Gloucester to Scituate.





Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @steveannear.