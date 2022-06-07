Hingham police hire crisis response clinician

Walsh also will train officers on how to best respond to calls relating to mental health, and will work with local schools to educate staff and students on issues relating to mental health and substance abuse disorders.

Aileen Walsh, who started on May 23, will respond with police officers to emergency calls involving mental health and substance abuse issues. She will work with family members on getting people the assistance they need, and to help them navigate the court system.

“There has never been a greater need for these types of services,” Police Chief David Jones said in a statement.

Walsh “has a great deal of connections in the mental health field and years of valuable experience, and will be a critical member of our department. Having her embedded with the department and being able to co-respond directly with officers makes this position unique, and one we know will be of great benefit to the entire community.”

“I’m thrilled to be here as I continue to build relationships and assist the residents of Hingham and support officers in the Hingham Police Department,” Walsh said. “The volume of mental health-related calls continues to increase dramatically, and it means a lot to be working in a community that not only recognizes that, but is also working aggressively to address it.”

Walsh has a bachelor of arts in Irish and geography from University College in Galway, Ireland, and a master;s degree in mental health counseling from Lesley University.

She has experience as a substance abuse counselor and crisis clinician. Her most recent job was as program director for Aspire Health Alliance’s integrated crisis team. She has worked in a jail diversion program with Hingham and Weymouth police, offering crisis intervention during mental health and substance abuse calls. She also has worked in a similar role for the Newton Police Department.

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.