Authorities investigating homicide in Nashua, N.H.

A person was killed Tuesday morning in Nashua, N.H., according to state Attorney General John M. Formella’s office.
Formella’s office provided details of the homicide investigation in a brief statement, which said authorities “are currently investigating a homicide that occurred early this morning on Marshall Street in Nashua, New Hampshire.”
The statement said Nashua police continue “to investigate the circumstances surrounding this death, and further information will be released later today as it becomes available.”
The release provided no information on the victim’s age or gender, a cause of death, or a preliminary suspect description. No arrests were reported.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.
