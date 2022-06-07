Authorities investigating homicide in Nashua, N.H.

A person was killed Tuesday morning in Nashua, N.H., according to state Attorney General John M. Formella’s office.

Formella’s office provided details of the homicide investigation in a brief statement, which said authorities “are currently investigating a homicide that occurred early this morning on Marshall Street in Nashua, New Hampshire.”

The statement said Nashua police continue “to investigate the circumstances surrounding this death, and further information will be released later today as it becomes available.”