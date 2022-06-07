Many children who contracted COVID-19 during pandemic did not develop antibodies to ward off Omicron, study says

The statement said the study findings, published May 27 in the journal Nature Communications, track with prior studies of adults that showed getting COVID-19 once sadly doesn’t guarantee antibody protection against repeat infection at a later date.

A new study from researchers at Harvard Medical School, Boston Children’s Hospital, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration shows that fewer than 10 percent of kids who contracted COVID-19 in 2020 or early 2021 developed antibodies capable of warding off the Omicron variant of the virus, according to a statement posted to the medical school’s website.

“I hear parents say, ‘oh, my kid had COVID last year,’” said Dr. Adrienne G. Randolph, a co-senior investigator on the HMS/Children’s study and HMS professor of anesthesia and of pediatrics at Boston Children’s, in the statement. “But we found that antibodies children produced during prior infections don’t neutralize Omicron. This means that unvaccinated children are still susceptible to Omicron.”

Randolph, the statement said, noted that vaccination gives youths better protection against Omicron than natural infection does.

“Despite availability of vaccine for children 5 years and over, vaccination rates remain low especially in patients that developed multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) related to SARS-CoV-2,” the researchers lamented in the study.

“Despite availability in the U.S. since October 2021, vaccine uptake in children ages 5–11 years is overall low as of March 2022,” the researchers wrote. “Our study highlights the importance of vaccinating children and younger adolescents even with preexisting antibody immunity by an earlier SARS-CoV-2 strain to prevent severe disease in children from Omicron and future infections.”

The study said researchers analyzed data from 177 pediatric patients.

“To our knowledge, this is the first evaluation of antibody response to Omicron in convalescent COVID-19 and MIS-C pediatric patients, who are potentially at risk of re-infection with Omicron or newly emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants, as has been observed in adults,” the study said.

The researchers said their findings ”suggest that the antibodies produced by previous SARS-CoV-2 infection in pediatric population do not neutralize the currently circulating Omicron variant and therefore they potentially remain susceptible to re-infection with Omicron.”

The state Department of Public Health, meanwhile, informed the public via Twitter Tuesday that kids can get the Pfizer booster.

“Children ages 5 to 11 are now able to receive the Pfizer pediatric COVID-19 booster,” DPH tweeted. “Call your healthcare provider for an appointment or choose from many locations across the Commonwealth.”

The DPH tweeted out a second message Tuesday vouching for the importance of boosters for everyone.

“If you’ve been vaccinated, getting a booster shot is an important next step,” DPH tweeted. “You may still get COVID-19, but booster shots help reduce your risk of serious illness, hospitalization, and death. Learn more about boosters at http://mass.gov/CovidVaccine.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.